How to watch Hawthorn vs Essendon AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Hawthorn versus Essendon AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 2025 AFL season rolls on with a blockbuster showdown between fierce rivals Hawthorn and Essendon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, March 14.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Hawthorn vs Essendon in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Hawthorn vs Essendon date and start time

Date Friday, March 14, 2025 Start time 7:40 pm AEDT/ 6:40 pm AEST/ 6:10 pm ACST/ 4:40 pm AWST Venue MCG Location Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Hawthorn vs Essendon on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Hawthorn vs Essendon AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo Standard at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Premium at $40 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Hawthorn vs Essendon game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate on free-to-air TV and live streaming. It will also be available to watch Fox Footy and Binge on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Hawthorn vs Essendon team news & confirmed lineups

The Hawks were impressive against the Swans, dictating the midfield battle and dominating inside 50s. Will Day was electric early, racking up 17 disposals and slotting three goals in the first half, while James Sicily made his presence felt at both ends of the ground. Defensive recruit Tom Barrass also made an immediate impact, neutralizing Sydney’s key forwards. The only downside for Hawthorn was an ankle injury to James Worpel, who is set to miss the next three to four weeks. Even so, their depth and contested ball strength make them a formidable force, particularly on the MCG stage.

For Essendon, the lack of match action adds an element of unpredictability. However, they looked sharp in their pre-season hitout against Geelong, with youngsters Elijah Tsatas, Isaac Kako, and Nate Caddy showing plenty of promise. The Bombers will look to their pace and clean ball movement to unsettle the Hawks, but injuries remain a concern. Darcy Parish (back), Peter Wright (ankle), and Matt Guelfi (hamstring) are all unavailable, which could stretch their depth. Last season, Essendon ranked among the top eight in inside 50s and contested possessions—two key areas where Hawthorn dominated last week. If the Bombers can match the Hawks' intensity around the contest, they have the firepower to make this a tightly contested affair.

Hawthorn Hawks Position Essendon Tom Barrass , Blake Hardwick , Massimo D’Ambrosio FB Andrew McGrath , Ben McKay , Jordan Ridley Jack Scrimshaw , Jarman Impey , Josh Battle HB Mason Redman , Zach Reid , Jaxon Prior Dylan Moore , Conor Nash , James Sicily C Nic Martin , Jye Caldwell , Archie Roberts Connor Macdonald , Harry Morrison , Nick Watson HF Nate Caddy , Kyle Langford , Archie Perkins Jack Ginnivan , Mabior Chol , Will Day F Harrison Jones , Sam Draper , Isaac Kako Lloyd Meek , Josh Ward , Karl Amon FOL Nick Bryan , Sam Durham , Zach Merrett Josh Weddle , Jai Newcombe , Cam Mackenzie , Finn Maginness , Sam Frost IC Elijah Tsatas , Ben Hobbs , Dylan Shiel , Jade Gresham , Xavier Duursma Changkuoth Jiath , Jack Gunston , Luke Breust EMG Jye Menzie , Saad El-Hawli , Thomas Edwards

Head to Head

Essendon has won four of the previous five head-to-head results against Hawthorn.

2024: Bombers 107-83 Hawks

Bombers 107-83 Hawks 2023: Hawks 65-124 Bombers

Hawks 65-124 Bombers 2022: Bombers 108-81 Hawks

Bombers 108-81 Hawks 2021: Hawks 73-86 Bombers

Hawks 73-86 Bombers 2021: Bombers 91-92 Hawks

