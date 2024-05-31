How to watch today's Hawthorn v Adelaide Crows AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Hawthorn versus Adelaide Crows AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Hawthorn Hawks (4-7) and the Adelaide Crows (4-6-1) will endeavour to keep the momentum continuing when they lock horns with Adelaide Crows this Saturday at the MCG after both securing victories in Round 11.



Sam Mitchell's side won for the third time in four games, defeating the underwhelming Brisbane Lions by 25 points last time out. The hosts have left the early-season stutter well-and-truly behind them, and could overtake Adelaide and move into 12th spot with a victory this week.

Adelaide, on the other hand, won emphatically, beating the woeful West Coast Eagles by 99 points and increasing their percentage by 13%.

The ship in Adelaide appears to be mending after a disappointing start to the season that did not meet expectations. Matthew Nicks needs to get some more consistency from his troops and that task will start this week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Hawthorn vs Crows in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Hawthorn vs Sydney date and start time

Date Saturday, June 1, 2024 Start time 1:45pm (AEST)/ 1:15pm (ACST)/ 11:45am (AWST) Venue MCG Location Yarra Park, Melbourne

How to watch Hawthorn vs Crows on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Hawthorn v Adelaide Crows AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Hawthorn vs Crows game on?

The game will not be available to watch on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Hawthorn vs Crows team news

Hawthorn Hawks team news

The Hawks have been red-hot form in the AFL over the last six weeks, so expect Sam Mitchell to stick to with his winning formula. Chad Wingard has now played four games at VFL level as he looks to make his senior return after an Achilles injury in 2023. Nick Watson was rested last week and will be in the mix to return, which could threaten Luke Breust's or Seamus Mitchell's place in the starting lineup.

Position Players Rucks Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defenders Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielders Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forwards Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

Adelaide Crows team news

Adelaide Crows forward Izak Rankine (hamstring) has started light running last week after his initial recovery from an injury. He'll still need few weeks to get his match sharpness back. Elliott Himmelberg underwent surgery for a fractured cheekbone. Lachlan Gollant missed last week's SANFL game with a foot issue and will be a game-time decision this week.

Position Players Ruck O'Brien Defender Curtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane. Midfielder Jones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond Forward Thilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4/23/23 Hawthorn Hawks 76 - 79 Adelaide Crows FT 7/10/22 Hawthorn Hawks 86 - 54 Adelaide Crows FT 7/24/21 Adelaide Crows 102 - 83 Hawthorn Hawks FT 4/25/21 Hawthorn Hawks 102 - 99 Adelaide Crows FT 9/1/20 Hawthorn Hawks 48 - 83 Adelaide Crows FT

