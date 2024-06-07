This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Hawthorn vs Collingwood AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Hawthorn versus Collingwood AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two heavyweights AFL sides Hawthorn Horns (9-8) and Collingwood Magpies (8-7-2) are set to lock horns at the MCG on a blockbuster Saturday evening.

The Hawks were able to come away with a 13-point victory against top-four hopefuls Fremantle last weekend in Launceston with their opponent again having struggles with precision in front of goal.

Collingwood's finals prospects are fading after three consecutive losses to Gold Coast (11 points), Essendon (12 points), and, most recently, Geelong (20 points).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Hawthorn vs Collingwood in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Hawthorn vs Collingwood date and start time

DateSaturday, July 20, 2024
Start time4:35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST
VenueMCG
LocationYarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria

How to watch Hawthorn vs Collingwood on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Hawthorn Hawks vs. Collingwood Magpies AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Hawthorn vs Collingwood game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Hawthorn Hawks team news

Jack Ginnivan has missed the last two games due to a fractured fibula, but he might return against his former team if he completes this week's training.

Massimo D'Ambrosio has been a key part of the Hawks over their winning period but was subbed out in the win in Launceston with an ankle issue. To be picked to play, he must first pass a fitness test.

PositionPlayers
RucksReeves, Meek, Tucker
DefendersImpey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald
MidfieldersMorrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite
ForwardsLewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

Collingwood Magpies team news

Mason Cox and Jeremy Howe are doubts but could be included in the lineup this week if they get through training and pass fitness tests. Charlie Dean and Lachie Schultz will miss at least this weekend and maybe next due to the AFL's concussion protocols.

PositionPlayers
RuckCameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox
DefenderCarmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker
MidfielderDe Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos
ForwardMcStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Hawthorn vs Collingwood Form

Hawthorn: WWWLW

RoundMatch
R18Hawthorn 87-74 Fremantle
R17Geelong 110-59 Hawthorn
R16West Coast 33-94 Hawthorn
R14Richmond 49-97 Hawthorn
R13Hawthorn 85-79 GWS

Collingwood: WWLLL

RoundMatch
R18Collingwood 71-91 Geelong
R17Collingwood 80-92 Essendon
R16Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood
R14North Melbourne 118-119 Collingwood
R13Collingwood 89-51 Melbourne

Hawthorn vs Collingwood Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2024Pies 77-72 Hawks
2023Hawks 105-73 Pies
2022Hawks 68-72 Pies
2021Hawks 97-78 Pies
2020Pies 59-27 Hawks
More AFL news and coverage

