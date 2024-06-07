How to watch today's Hawthorn vs Collingwood AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Hawthorn versus Collingwood AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two heavyweights AFL sides Hawthorn Horns (9-8) and Collingwood Magpies (8-7-2) are set to lock horns at the MCG on a blockbuster Saturday evening.

The Hawks were able to come away with a 13-point victory against top-four hopefuls Fremantle last weekend in Launceston with their opponent again having struggles with precision in front of goal.

Collingwood's finals prospects are fading after three consecutive losses to Gold Coast (11 points), Essendon (12 points), and, most recently, Geelong (20 points).

Hawthorn vs Collingwood date and start time

Date Saturday, July 20, 2024 Start time 4:35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST Venue MCG Location Yarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria

How to watch Hawthorn vs Collingwood on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Hawthorn Hawks vs. Collingwood Magpies AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Hawthorn vs Collingwood game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Hawthorn Hawks team news

Jack Ginnivan has missed the last two games due to a fractured fibula, but he might return against his former team if he completes this week's training.

Massimo D'Ambrosio has been a key part of the Hawks over their winning period but was subbed out in the win in Launceston with an ankle issue. To be picked to play, he must first pass a fitness test.

Position Players Rucks Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defenders Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielders Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forwards Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

Collingwood Magpies team news

Mason Cox and Jeremy Howe are doubts but could be included in the lineup this week if they get through training and pass fitness tests. Charlie Dean and Lachie Schultz will miss at least this weekend and maybe next due to the AFL's concussion protocols.

Position Players Ruck Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defender Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielder De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forward McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Hawthorn vs Collingwood Form

Hawthorn: WWWLW

Round Match R18 Hawthorn 87-74 Fremantle R17 Geelong 110-59 Hawthorn R16 West Coast 33-94 Hawthorn R14 Richmond 49-97 Hawthorn R13 Hawthorn 85-79 GWS

Collingwood: WWLLL

Round Match R18 Collingwood 71-91 Geelong R17 Collingwood 80-92 Essendon R16 Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood R14 North Melbourne 118-119 Collingwood R13 Collingwood 89-51 Melbourne

Hawthorn vs Collingwood Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Pies 77-72 Hawks 2023 Hawks 105-73 Pies 2022 Hawks 68-72 Pies 2021 Hawks 97-78 Pies 2020 Pies 59-27 Hawks

