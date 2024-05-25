How to watch today's Hawthorn vs. Brisbane AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Hawthorn versus Brisbane AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Hawthorn Hawks (3-7) will aim to get back to winning ways when they face the Brisbane Lions (4-5-1) on Sunday afternoon at Marvel Stadium.

The Hawks will come into their encounter with a chink in their armour after squandering a 41-point third-quarter lead slip against the Port Adelaide Power, losing the game by one point in the dying embers of the game.

Brisbane, meanwhile, had a straightforward task, thumping the injury-plagued Tigers by 119 points following a draw with Adelaide in their Round 9 encounter. The Lions overcame the Suns by 34 points in the Q-clash, but had previously lost to GWS and Geelong.

Hawthorn vs Brisbane date and start time

Date Sunday, May 26, 2024 Start time 1:10pm AEST/ 12:40pm ACST/ 11:10am AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Australia

How to watch Hawthorn vs Brisbane on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Hawthorn vs Brisbane AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Hawthorn vs Brisbane game on?

The game will not be available to watch on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Hawthorn vs Brisbane team news

Hawthorn Hawks team news

James Sicily is fit to play this week, but Nick Watson will be managed. Chad Wingard has performed well in the VFL and is now on the verge of selection in this game.

Position Players Rucks Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defenders Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielders Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forwards Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

Brisbane Lions team news

The Lions are displaying their true resilient character and depth of their development after their backline has been plagued by a full-blown injury crisis. Eric Hipwood will miss with suspension. Zac Bailey will return to the fold this week with Brandon Starcevich expected next week.

Position Players Ruck Fort, Lane, McInerney Defender Berry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney Midfielder Lohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville Forward Daniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

Head-to-Head Record

The Hawks have the upper hand over the Lions, having won all four matches since the season's opening round in 2020. Hawthorn have two wins in Launceston and two victories at the MCG, including a 98-73 win in 2023.

Date Match Competition 6/10/23 Hawthorn Hawks 98-73 Brisbane Lions AFL 5/22/22 Hawthorn Hawks 117-112 Brisbane Lions AFL 8/1/21 Hawthorn Hawks 92-80 Brisbane Lions AFL 3/22/20 Hawthorn Hawks 90-62 Brisbane Lions AFL 7/27/19 Hawthorn Hawks 60-87 Brisbane Lions AFL

