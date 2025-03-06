How to watch Hawthorn vs Sydney AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Hawthorn versus Sydney AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

After a long off-season and some cyclone-induced disruptions, the AFL roars back to life on Friday night with a tantalizing clash between Sydney and Hawthorn. Can the Swans put their Grand Final heartbreak behind them, or will the Hawks build on their 2024 momentum to start the new season on a high?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Hawthorn vs Sydney in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Hawthorn vs Sydney date and start time

Date Friday, March 7, 2025 Start time 7:40 pm AEST/ 7:10 pm ACST/ 4:40 pm AWST Venue SCG Location Sydney, Australia

How to watch Hawthorn vs Sydney on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Hawthorn vs Sydney AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo Standard at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Premium at $40 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Hawthorn vs Sydney game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate on free-to-air TV and live streaming. It will also be available to watch Fox Footy and Binge on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Hawthorn Hawks vs Sydney Swans team news & confirmed lineups

It hasn’t been the smoothest off-season for Sydney, with a growing injury list complicating their path to redemption. Errol Gulden (ankle) is set to miss multiple months, while captain Callum Mills (plantar fascia) is sidelined for a month. Logan McDonald (ankle) and Harry Cunningham (foot) are both out for five weeks, with Robbie Fox (calf) ruled out for six. Adding to their worries, Brodie Grundy (knee) and Tom Papley (ankle) still need to clear fitness tests to be available for Friday’s showdown.

Hawthorn, on the other hand, boasts one of the healthiest lists in the competition. Only Changkuoth Jiath (hip), Calsher Dear (back), and Mitch Lewis (knee) are unavailable, leaving the Hawks in an enviable position heading into Round 1.

Despite the challenges, it's crucial to remember just how dominant Sydney was last year. The Swans finished as the AFL's highest-scoring team in 2024, ranking first for points from turnovers, first for forward-half scores, and third for scores generated from stoppages.

Hawthorn, meanwhile, quietly built one of the league's stingiest defences, conceding just 76.65 points per game—the sixth-best mark in the competition. With the additions of Barrass and Battle, the Hawks now have even greater potential to shut down opposition attacks.

Hawthorn Hawks Position Sydney Swans T.Barrass 37, B.Hardwick 15, J.Scrimshaw 14 B N.Blakey 22, L.Melican 43, S.Wicks 15 J.Weddle 23, J.Impey 4, J.Battle 24 HB M. Roberts 34, D. Rampe 24, B. Paton 25 J.Sicily - C 6, J.Newcombe 3, M.D'Ambrosio 16 C J.Sicily - C 6, J.Newcombe 3, M.D'Ambrosio 16 C.Nash 11, H.Morrison 1, N.Watson 34 HF B.Campbell 16, T.McCartin 30, T.Papley 11 J.Ginnivan 33, M.Chol 18, W.Day 12 F W.Hayward 9, J.Amartey 36, J.Jordon 17 L.Meek 17, J.Worpel 5, D.Moore 13 FOL B.Grundy 4, Ch.Warner 1, J.Rowbottom 8 F.Maginness 20, C.Macdonald 31, S.Frost 8, C.Mackenzie 28, K.Amon 10 IC O.Florent 13, T.Adams 3, A.Sheldrick 12, Co.Warner 37, T.Hanily 40 J.Gunston 19, J.Ward 25, W.McCabe 27 EMG P.Ladhams 19, C.Mitchell 35, A.Francis 10

More AFL news and coverage