'Just call me Harry' - Kane downplays 'Sir' title talk as Bayern Munich star reacts to knighthood buzz following Ballon d'Or win

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Harry Kane has addressed the growing speculation regarding a potential knighthood after becoming the first Englishman in 25 years to win the Ballon d'Or. The Bayern Munich striker admitted that while the honour would be life-changing, he remains grounded amidst the national frenzy.

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Kane addresses royal honour speculation

The footballing world is currently buzzing with the possibility of the Bayern talisman being included in the upcoming New Year’s Honours List. Following his historic victory in London, where he became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the Ballon d’Or, a national debate has erupted regarding a potential trip to Buckingham Palace. Despite the prestige associated with such an accolade, the 33-year-old remains characteristically grounded about the prospect of becoming a knight of the realm.

When questioned about the possibility of King Charles III conferring the honour upon him, Kane displayed his trademark humility while acknowledging the significance of the gesture. "I certainly wouldn't say no – I really appreciate it," Kane told Bild. "If it came to that, it would be incredible and something I'd be incredibly proud of. But I don't want to get too carried away with it right now."

The striker was quick to point out that the formal title might take some getting used to in his everyday life. Regarding the "Sir Harry Kane" moniker, he laughed: "It sounds good, but it would feel kind of strange if everyone called me Sir – so for now, I'll just stick with Harry."

Reflecting on a historic Ballon d'Or victory

It has been a whirlwind week for the former Tottenham man, who returned to his home city to collect the Golden Ball. The ceremony was a departure from his usual comfort zone on the pitch, involving a tense wait before his name was finally called out as the winner. Kane admitted to feeling a different kind of pressure while sitting in the audience, wondering if he would truly be the one to follow in the footsteps of Sir Stanley Matthews.

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The support from the global football community has been significant, with the striker receiving a flood of messages across various platforms. "Yes, a truly crazy week. What an unbelievable evening on Monday! Of course, there was a lot of nervousness involved – it was a completely different set of emotions than at a football match," he revealed.

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"There was a lot of waiting involved, and I kept imagining what it would be like if I actually won. But honestly, it was just something really special. The support I received from friends, family, and fans – through messages, on social media – was almost overwhelming. So many congratulations! And yes, after the ceremony, I had a lovely evening celebrating with the people close to me. After that, of course, it was straight back to work – I'm still trying to process it all."

Bayern star humbled by guard of honour

Kane was recently honoured by his Bayern colleagues with a guard of honour, a gesture that left the prolific goalscorer feeling slightly self-conscious. Despite his status as a global superstar, he confessed that he often finds individual tributes a bit embarrassing. He watched from the bench as his side secured a 6-1 victory over Magdeburg in a DFB-Pokal match. "It's strange. I don't usually enjoy that sort of thing. When I went out to warm up and everyone was standing there applauding – I don't know, it's almost a little embarrassing. But of course, I realize it's a big deal," he stated.

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In a generous move, the England skipper is planning to reward his teammates at both club and international level. "Some of the guys wanted watches or something similar – so I have to come up with something nice for them, both at Bayern and in the English national team. I'll take care of it, I'll definitely get a nice gift for everyone," he promised.

A family reunion with the trophy

While the world celebrates his sporting excellence, Kane is most looking forward to a private moment with his family. His wife, Katie, and their children remained in London during the week, meaning they have yet to see the iconic trophy in person. The striker expressed his excitement about bringing the heavy gold award home to show his kids, though he anticipates he will need to be careful with how they handle the prize.

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"I'm really looking forward to seeing them again and showing them the trophy," the forward said with a smile. "I already know that they will try to play with it or lift it up – and it's quite heavy! I'll probably have to keep an eye on it this time."