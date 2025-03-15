How to watch GWS Giants vs Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch GWS Giants versus Melbourne AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

GWS will aim to build on their emphatic Opening Round triumph over Collingwood as they make their lone trip to the MCG this home-and-away season for a showdown with Melbourne.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch GWS Giants vs Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

GWS Giants vs Melbourne date and start time

Date Sunday, March 16, 2025 Start time 3:20 pm AEDT/ 2:20 pm AEST/ 1:50 pm ACST Venue MCG Location Wurundjeri Country, Australia

How to watch GWS Giants vs Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the GWS Giants vs Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo Standard at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Premium at $40 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is GWS Giants vs Melbourne game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate on free-to-air TV and live streaming. It will also be available to watch Fox Footy and Binge on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

GWS Giants vs Melbourne team news & confirmed lineups

GWS will have to navigate a growing injury crisis, with Kieran Briggs ruled out, adding to an already extensive casualty list. In his absence, Lachie Keefe and youngster Max Gruzewski will share ruck duties. The Giants will also be without key names, with Jake Stringer, Tom Green, and Jesse Hogan sidelined due to injuries, while Toby McMullin and Jake Riccardi remain suspended until Round 3.

For Melbourne, Harry Petty is poised to slot back into defence, while promising tall forwards Jacob van Rooyen and Daniel Turner will aim to sharpen the Demons' efficiency inside 50—one of their biggest shortcomings in 2024. While the squad has the quality to mount a resurgence, questions remain over their cohesion and scoring threat.

First-round draft selections Harvey Langford and Xavier Lindsay are in contention for Round 1 debuts, likely starting up forward. However, the Demons are dealing with their own setbacks, as Koltyn Tholstrup, Judd McVee, and Shane McAdam face long-term layoffs, while Kysaiah Pickett is suspended for the first three rounds. Matthew Jefferson, Aidan Johnson, and Harry Sharp are all pushing for early-season opportunities.

Despite the challenges, Melbourne will lean on their formidable midfield trio of Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver, and Jack Viney, all primed for the season opener after strong pre-seasons.

Position GWS Giants Melbourne FB C. Idun, S. Taylor, H. Himmelberg H. Petty, S. May, C. Salem HB L. Whitfield, J. Buckley, L. Ash B. Howes, J. Lever, J. Bowey C J. Kelly, T. Green, S. Coniglio E. Langdon, C. Petracca, C. Windsor HF X. O'Halloran, T. Greene - C, B. Daniels J. Viney, D. Turner, T. Sparrow FF D. Jones, A. Cadman, M. Gruzewski B. Fritsch, J. van Rooyen, K. Chandler FOL L. Keeffe, T. Bedford, F. Callaghan M. Gawn - C, C. Oliver, T. Rivers IC C. Brown, C. Ward, C. Stone, J. Leake, C. Angove, L. Aleer, O. Hannaford, J. Wehr J. Billings, H. Langford, X. Lindsay, M. Jefferson, A. Johnson, J. Henderson, H. Sharp, T. McDonald

GWS Giants vs Melbourne Head-to-Head

GWS has won three of the last five head-to-head results against Melbourne.

2024: Demons 83-85 Giants

Demons 83-85 Giants 2023: Demons 45-47 Giants

Demons 45-47 Giants 2022: Demons 120-53 Giants

Demons 120-53 Giants 2021: Demons 55-64 Giants

Demons 55-64 Giants 2021: Giants 68-102 Demons

