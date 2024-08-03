This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Hawthorn HawksGetty Images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s GWS Giants vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Sunday's AFL footy kicks off in the nation's capital as GWS Giants (12-7) and Hawthorn Hawks (11-8) face off in a top eight shaping clash. The fifth placed Giants sit one game ahead of the ninth placed Hawks, so there's plenty at stake in this fixture!

Hawthorn's juggernaut continues to steamroll the competition, as they cruised to a resounding 66-point victory over Adelaide. This emphatic win, their eleventh in their last fourteen outings, has the Hawks knocking on the door of the top eight.

Meanwhile, GWS managed to hold on and secure their fourth straight win, keeping their top-four aspirations alive. The Giants are just a whisker away from fourth place, with a mere 1.3% separating them from the coveted position.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch GWS Giants vs Hawthorn Hawks in the AFL, plus plenty more.

GWS Giants vs Hawthorn Hawks date and start time

DateSunday, August 4, 2024
Start time1:10pm AEST/ 12:40pm ACST/ 11:45am AWST
VenueManuka Oval
LocationCanberra, Australia

How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Hawthorn Hawks on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the GWS Giants vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is GWS Giants vs Hawthorn Hawks game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
GWS Giants vs Hawthorn Hawks team news & lineups

Jake Ricciardi will miss the match and perhaps the remainder of the home and away season due to a dislocated finger. Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly have been ruled out for this week.

As for Hawks, Josh Bennetts requires shoulder surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season.

GWS GIANTSPositionHawthorn
Harry Himmelberg, Sam Taylor, Connor IdunFBBlake Hardwick, Sam Frost, Jarman Impey
Lachie Whitfield, Jack Buckley, Harry PerrymanHBJack Scrimshaw, James Sicily, Josh Ward
Callan Ward, Tom Green, Xavier O'HalloranCKarl Amon, Jai Newcombe, Dylan Moore
Brent Daniels, Aaron Cadman, Harvey ThomasHFLuke Breust, Will Day, James Worpel
Darcy Jones, Jesse Hogan, Toby GreeneFFConnor Macdonald, Mabior Chol, Jack Ginnivan
Kieren Briggs, Finn Callaghan, Toby BedfordFOLLloyd Meek, Conor Nash, Changkuoth Jiath
Toby McMullin, Max Gruzewski, James Peatling, Lachie Ash, Joe FontiICNick Watson, Josh Weddle, Jack Gunston, Massimo D'Ambrosio, Calsher Dear
Conor Stone, Lachlan Keeffe, Ryan AngwinEMGHarry Morrison, Cam Mackenzie, Jai Serong

GWS vs Hawthorn Form

GWS: LWWWW

RoundMatch
R20Melbourne 83-85 GWS
R19GWS 89-50 Gold Coast
R18Richmond 84-108 GWS
R17GWS 116-104 Carlton
R16Adelaide 94-78 GWS

Hawthorn: WLWWW

RoundMatch
R20Adelaide 58-124 Hawthorn
R19Hawthorn 133-67 Collingwood
R18Hawthorn 87-74 Fremantle
R17Geelong 110-59 Hawthorn
R16West Coast 33-94 Hawthorn

GWS vs Hawthorn Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2024Hawthorn 85-79 GWS
2023GWS 85-72 Hawthorn
2023GWS 77-75 Hawthorn
2022GWS 72-50 Hawthorn
2021Hawthorn 80-72 GWS
More AFL news and coverage

