How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s GWS Giants vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Sunday's AFL footy kicks off in the nation's capital as GWS Giants (12-7) and Hawthorn Hawks (11-8) face off in a top eight shaping clash. The fifth placed Giants sit one game ahead of the ninth placed Hawks, so there's plenty at stake in this fixture!

Hawthorn's juggernaut continues to steamroll the competition, as they cruised to a resounding 66-point victory over Adelaide. This emphatic win, their eleventh in their last fourteen outings, has the Hawks knocking on the door of the top eight.

Meanwhile, GWS managed to hold on and secure their fourth straight win, keeping their top-four aspirations alive. The Giants are just a whisker away from fourth place, with a mere 1.3% separating them from the coveted position.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch GWS Giants vs Hawthorn Hawks in the AFL, plus plenty more.

GWS Giants vs Hawthorn Hawks date and start time

Date Sunday, August 4, 2024 Start time 1:10pm AEST/ 12:40pm ACST/ 11:45am AWST Venue Manuka Oval Location Canberra, Australia

How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Hawthorn Hawks on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the GWS Giants vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is GWS Giants vs Hawthorn Hawks game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

GWS Giants vs Hawthorn Hawks team news & lineups

Jake Ricciardi will miss the match and perhaps the remainder of the home and away season due to a dislocated finger. Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly have been ruled out for this week.

As for Hawks, Josh Bennetts requires shoulder surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season.

GWS GIANTS Position Hawthorn Harry Himmelberg, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun FB Blake Hardwick, Sam Frost, Jarman Impey Lachie Whitfield, Jack Buckley, Harry Perryman HB Jack Scrimshaw, James Sicily, Josh Ward Callan Ward, Tom Green, Xavier O'Halloran C Karl Amon, Jai Newcombe, Dylan Moore Brent Daniels, Aaron Cadman, Harvey Thomas HF Luke Breust, Will Day, James Worpel Darcy Jones, Jesse Hogan, Toby Greene FF Connor Macdonald, Mabior Chol, Jack Ginnivan Kieren Briggs, Finn Callaghan, Toby Bedford FOL Lloyd Meek, Conor Nash, Changkuoth Jiath Toby McMullin, Max Gruzewski, James Peatling, Lachie Ash, Joe Fonti IC Nick Watson, Josh Weddle, Jack Gunston, Massimo D'Ambrosio, Calsher Dear Conor Stone, Lachlan Keeffe, Ryan Angwin EMG Harry Morrison, Cam Mackenzie, Jai Serong

GWS vs Hawthorn Form

GWS: LWWWW

Round Match R20 Melbourne 83-85 GWS R19 GWS 89-50 Gold Coast R18 Richmond 84-108 GWS R17 GWS 116-104 Carlton R16 Adelaide 94-78 GWS

Hawthorn: WLWWW

Round Match R20 Adelaide 58-124 Hawthorn R19 Hawthorn 133-67 Collingwood R18 Hawthorn 87-74 Fremantle R17 Geelong 110-59 Hawthorn R16 West Coast 33-94 Hawthorn

GWS vs Hawthorn Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Hawthorn 85-79 GWS 2023 GWS 85-72 Hawthorn 2023 GWS 77-75 Hawthorn 2022 GWS 72-50 Hawthorn 2021 Hawthorn 80-72 GWS

More AFL news and coverage