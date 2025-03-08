How to watch GWS Giants vs Collingwood AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch GWS Giants versus Collingwood AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The GWS Giants kick off their AFL campaign against Collingwood in Sunday afternoon’s Opening Round clash at ENGIE Stadium in Sydney.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch GWS Giants vs Collingwood in the AFL, plus plenty more.

GWS Giants vs Collingwood date and start time

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Start time 3:20 pm AEDT/ 1:50 pm ACST/ 12:20 pm AWST Venue ENGIE Stadium Location Wangal Country, Australia

How to watch GWS Giants vs Collingwood on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the GWS Giants vs Collingwood AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo Standard at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Premium at $40 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is GWS Giants vs Collingwood game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate on free-to-air TV and live streaming. It will also be available to watch Fox Footy and Binge on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

GWS Giants vs Collingwood Magpies team news & confirmed lineups

GWS took the spoils in this fixture last season, but injury concerns and a lackluster Community Series showing against Carlton raise questions about their early-season sharpness. Key personnel are set to miss out, with Tom Green (calf strain), Jesse Hogan (thumb fracture), and Jake Stringer (hamstring) all sidelined. On the upside, Callum Brown (hamstring) and Kieren Briggs (illness) are fit for selection, while first-round pick Phoenix Gothard is racing the clock to return from an ankle issue.

For Collingwood, midfield dynamo Jordan De Goey will be absent as he manages knee bruising, opening the door for Oleg Markov and Ed Allan to step up. Meanwhile, Brayden Maynard is expected to return despite missing the Community Series clash against Richmond. Harry Perryman is set for his Magpies debut against his former club, while ex-Port Adelaide playmaker Dan Houston will have to wait another week as he serves out a suspension carried over from last season.

GWS Giants Position Collingwood Magpies C.Idun 39, S.Taylor 15, H.Himmelberg 27 B B.Maynard 4 D.Moore - C 30 R.McInnes 26 L.Whitfield 6 J.Buckley 44 L.Ash 7 HB I.Quaynor 3 J.Howe 38 J.Daicos 7 J.Kelly 22 C.Ward 8 X.O'Halloran 33 C H.Perryman 12 S.Pendlebury 10 P.Lipinski 1 T.Bedford 14 T.Greene - C 4 B.Daniels 16 HF Bo.Hill 23 B.Mihocek 41 B.McCreery 31 D.Jones 2 A.Cadman 5 L.Keeffe 25 F D.McStay 11 W.Hoskin-Elliott 32 L.Schultz 8 K.Briggs 32 S.Coniglio 3 F.Callaghan 17 FOL D.Cameron 14 J.Crisp 25 N.Daicos 35 C.Angove 29 M.Gruzewski 35 C.Stone 18 O.Hannaford 13 L.Aleer 21 J.Leake 30 C.Brown 46 J.Wehr 10 IC O.Markov 37 S.Sidebottom 22 J.Elliott 5 T.Membrey 28 E.Allan 16 N.Long 44 W.Parker 15 B.Frampton 17

Head to Head

The Giants and Magpies clashed just once in 2024, with GWS drawing first blood in the Opening Round, securing a commanding 32-point victory. Tom Green, Josh Kelly, and Lachie Whitfield were prolific through the middle, each racking up over 30 disposals, while Nick Daicos led the charge for Collingwood with 34 touches.

Up forward, Callum Brown, Jesse Hogan, and Brent Daniels ran riot, combining for 14 goals, while Brody Mihocek was Collingwood's main target inside 50, slotting three majors.

Prior to that, the Magpies had the upper hand in this matchup, winning the previous three encounters, including a nail-biting one-point thriller in the 2023 Preliminary Final. However, GWS holds the advantage at ENGIE Stadium, having won the past four meetings at the venue by an average margin of 21 points.

