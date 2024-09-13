How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A coveted spot in the Preliminary Final is on the line as the GIANTS face off against the Lions in a crucial Semi-Final showdown at ENGIE Stadium.

Despite a heart-stopping six-point defeat to the Swans at the SCG last week, the GIANTS, having secured a top-four finish, still have a shot at reaching the Preliminary Final. Their narrow loss to the Swans, who surged late, has only fueled their determination as they head into Saturday’s Semi-Final with renewed confidence, having showcased a stellar performance against the minor premiers in what was one of the season’s most thrilling encounters.

Meanwhile, the Lions had a more straightforward path to this stage, cruising past Carlton in their elimination final. Under Chris Fagan’s guidance, the Lions built a commanding 60-0 lead by the second quarter before easing off the pedal, keeping their eyes on the Semi-Final ahead.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions in the AFL, plus plenty more.

GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions date and start time

Date Saturday, September 14, 2024 Start time 7:30 pm AEST/ 7:00 pm ACST/ 5:30 pm AWST Venue ENGIE Stadium Location Canberra, Australia

How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions team news & lineups

For Saturday night's Semi-Final against the Lions, the GIANTS have given Toby Bedford (calf) the green light, though his inclusion will come down to a final selection call. Unfortunately, Wade Derksen underwent surgery this week and will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

On the other side, the Lions are monitoring Jack Payne (knee), who remains the team's lone injury concern. The key defender is working hard to demonstrate his readiness for the showdown with the GIANTS.

Position GWS GIANTS Brisbane Lions FB Harry Himmelberg, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun Dayne Zorko, Harris Andrews, Conor McKenna HB Lachie Whitfield, Jack Buckley, Harry Perryman Darcy Wilmot, Jack Payne, Ryan Lester C Finn Callaghan, Tom Green, Josh Kelly Jaspa Fletcher, Will Ashcroft, Hugh McCluggage HF Brent Daniels, Aaron Cadman, Isaac Cumming Cam Rayner, Joe Daniher, Jarrod Berry FF Darcy Jones, Jesse Hogan, Toby Greene Charlie Cameron, Eric Hipwood, Zac Bailey FOL Kieren Briggs, Stephen Coniglio, James Peatling Oscar McInerney, Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale IC Kai Lohmann, Callum Ah Chee, Logan Morris, Brandon Starcevich, Noah Answerth Callan Ward, Lachie Ash, Toby Bedford, Lachlan Keeffe, Xavier O'Halloran EMG Jake Riccardi, Toby McMullin, Nick Haynes Harry Sharp, Darcy Fort, Darragh Joyce

GWS vs Brisbane Lions Form

GWS: WWWLL

Round Match QF Sydney 88-82 GWS R24 Western Bulldogs 98-61 GWS R23 GWS 101-92 Fremantle R22 Brisbane 64-82 GWS R21 GWS 84-82 Hawthorn

Brisbane Lions: WLLWW

Round Match EF Brisbane 99-71 Carlton R24 Brisbane 87-67 Essendon R23 Collingwood 79-78 Brisbane R22 Brisbane 64-82 GWS R21 St Kilda 39-124 Brisbane

GWS vs Brisbane Lions H2H Results

Year Match 2024 Lions 64-82 Giants 2024 Giants 113-59 Lions 2023 Giants 87-108 Lions 2022 Giants 59-99 Lions 2022 Lions 110-96 Giants

