How to watch Gold Coast Suns vs West Coast Eagles AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

As the sun dips behind Optus Stadium on Sunday afternoon, West Coast and Gold Coast will lock horns in a Round 1 showdown that could shape their respective 2025 journeys. While the two clubs have charted different paths in recent years, both will be eager to lay down an early marker.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gold Coast Suns vs West Coast Eagles in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Gold Coast Suns vs West Coast Eagles date and start time

Date Sunday, March 16, 2025 Start time 6:10 pm AEDT/ 5:10 pm AEST/ 4:40 pm ACST/ 3:10 pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Burswood, Australia

How to watch Gold Coast Suns vs West Coast Eagles on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Gold Coast Suns vs West Coast Eagles AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo Standard at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Premium at $40 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Gold Coast Suns vs West Coast Eagles game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate on free-to-air TV and live streaming. It will also be available to watch Fox Footy and Binge on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Gold Coast Suns vs West Coast Eagles team news & confirmed lineups

West Coast will kick off their 2025 campaign without midfield stalwarts Elliot Yeo and Dom Sheed, the latter sidelined for the season. However, the arrivals of Liam Baker and Jack Graham should inject much-needed experience into the squad. Youngsters Bo Allan and Reuben Ginbey are tipped to have an early impact, with Allan in contention for a Round 1 debut.

Competition for spots remains fierce, particularly in the ruck battle, where Matt Flynn has turned heads in the preseason. Meanwhile, the fight for a wing role is shaping up between Tyrell Dewar and Jack Hutchinson.

On the other side, Gold Coast will be without emerging forward Jed Walter due to a VFL suspension, while injury clouds linger over David Swallow (suspected PCL issue) and Sam Flanders (back complaint), both unlikely to feature in the season opener.

Preseason standout Joel Jeffrey has earned a spot on the interchange, while Daniel Rioli and John Noble will add experience and drive off half-back. Draftee Leo Lombard will have to wait for his AFL debut, with a shoulder injury keeping him on the sidelines.

Position Gold Coast Suns West Coast Eagles FB W. Powell, S. Collins, B. Uwland R. Ginbey, H. Edwards, B. Hough HB J. Noble, C. Ballard, D. Rioli T. Cole, J. McGovern, L. Baker C L. Weller, M. Rowell, S. Clohesy J. Hunt, T. Kelly, L. Duggan HF W. Graham, T. Miller, B. Ainsworth J. Graham, J. Waterman, J. Cripps FF J. Rogers, B. King, E. Read M. Owies, O. Allen - C, A. Reid FOL J. Witts, B. Humphrey, N. Anderson - C M. Flynn, J. Hutchinson, H. Reid IC A. Sexton, N. Holman, T. Berry, N. Moyle, J. Jeffrey, C. Graham, C. Budarick, B. Long E. Hewett, T. Brockman, N. Long, J. Petruccelle, B. Williams, T. Dewar, C. Hall, R. Maric

Gold Coast Suns vs West Coast Eagles Head-to-Head

Gold Coast has dominated recent encounters with West Coast, claiming victory in four of their last five meetings.

In 2024, the Eagles edged out the Suns 97-87 in a hard-fought contest, but Gold Coast responded emphatically earlier in the season with a 112-75 thrashing.

The 2023 clash was a one-sided affair, with the Suns dismantling West Coast 113-43, while 2022 saw two contrasting battles—Gold Coast scraping past the Eagles 107-104 in a nail-biter before securing a convincing 107-80 win later that year.

