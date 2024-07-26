How to watch today's Gold Coast Suns vs Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Gold Coast Suns vs Melbourne AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Gold Coast Suns will aim to build on their thrilling victory when they host Melbourne Demons at People First Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Suns recently secured their first away win in 18 months with a dramatic triumph over the Essendon Bombers. Mac Andrew's four goals, including a dramatic after-the-siren winner, clinched the victory by just one point.

Damien Hardwick's team showed impressive accuracy in the final quarter, converting two straight goals, while the Bombers could only manage 1.9. This precision helped end Essendon's season almost single-handedly.

Returning to their home ground, the Suns are striving to maintain their perfect record at Carrara this season, with bookmakers giving them favorable odds against the struggling Demons.

Melbourne has been on a losing streak, with four consecutive defeats against Fremantle, GWS, the Western Bulldogs, and more recently, Port Adelaide—all teams currently in the top eight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gold Coast Suns vs Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Gold Coast Suns vs Melbourne date and start time

Date Saturday, August 17, 2024 Start time 1:45pm AEST/ 1:15pm ACST/ 11:45am AWST Venue People First Stadium Location Carrara, Australia

How to watch Gold Coast Suns vs Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Gold Coast Suns vs Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Gold Coast Suns vs Melbourne game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Gold Coast Suns vs Melbourne team news

Gold Coast Suns

Touk Miller might make his return this week if he successfully completes training. Levi Casboult is also a possibility but faces a steeper challenge with several players ahead of him in the pecking order.

Ethan Read is expected to make his comeback via the VFL.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Melbourne Demons

With the Demons now out of the finals race, reintegrating Steven May might not be worthwhile. The same goes for Christian Salem unless there is notable progress in his hamstring rehab.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Gold Coast vs Melbourne Form

Gold Coast: WLLLW

Round Match R22 Essendon 86-87 Gold Coast R21 West Coast 97-87 Gold Coast R20 Gold Coast 65-93 Brisbane R19 GWS 89-50 Gold Coast R18 Gold Coast 96-82 Port Adelaide

Melbourne: WLLLL

Round Match R22 Melbourne 51-53 Port Adelaide R21 Western Bulldogs 110-59 Melbourne R20 Melbourne 83-85 GWS R19 Fremantle 116-66 Melbourne R18 Melbourne 84-67 Essendon

Gold Coast vs Melbourne Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 Gold Coast 85-90 Melbourne 2022 Gold Coast 69-82 Melbourne 2021 Gold Coast 30-128 Melbourne 2020 Melbourne 80-63 Gold Coast 2019 Gold Coast 60-61 Melbourne

More AFL news and coverage