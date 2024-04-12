How to watch today's Gold Coast Suns vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Gold Coast Suns versus Hawthorn Hawks AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Still searching for their first win in the 2024 AFL season, the Hawthorn Hawks (0-4) make the trip up north for a second straight interstate match, as they face the Gold Coast Suns (2-2) at People First Stadium on Saturday night.

Hawthorn are a better side than their results this season would suggest and are capable of at least keeping this game tight. The Hawks have lost four games by a combined 120 points, but they kept the reigning premiership champions Collingwood to less than a kick in Adelaide last week.

They did a lot right against the Magpies, winning the inside 50 count and were competent in the possession count, but their ability to convert early cost them as they went down 77-72 last time out.

The Gold Coast, meanwhile, put up yet another strong performance against the GWS Giants last week, keeping up with the AFL's best team in 2024 for three quarters, but their young side simply ran out of gas in the fourth and fell to a 117-89 defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gold Coast Suns vs Hawthorn in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Gold Coast vs Hawthorn date and start time

Date Saturday, April 13, 2024 Start time 7 :30 pm AEST, 7:00 pm ACST, 5:30 pm AWST Venue People First Stadium Location Carrara, Australia

How to watch Gold Coast vs Hawthorn on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Gold Coast Suns vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Gold Coast vs Hawthorn game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Gold Coast vs Hawthorn team news

Gold Coast Suns team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for the Suns ahead of Saturday's game against the Hawks. Both Bailey Humphrey (shoulder) and Jarrod Witts (groin) got through their runs unscathed last weekend and are up for selection.

Despite a tough loss up in Mount Barker to the Giants in Gather Round, Damien Hardwick would be quite impressed with how his young side's promising performances at the start of the season given the wholesale changes made last week.

Ben King has looked strong upon his return after injury and was damaging for the Suns, with three goals against the Giants last week.

Position Players Ruck Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defender Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielder Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forward Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

Hawthorn Hawks team news

Mitch Lewis (hamstring) and Luke Breust (groin) will again miss this Saturday's encounter after being ruled out last week against Collingwood.

Although painful, the Hawks' narrow five-point defeat to Collingwood should give a huge boost to the morale of coach Sam Mitchell's side. Sam Butler was very quiet on Sunday evening with just three disposals before being hooked off, and could find his starting spot under threat here.

Lloyd Meek has been impressive as first ruck since breaking into the starting 22, meaning there's still no place in the side for Ned Reeves.

Position Players Rucks Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defenders Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielders Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forwards Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/06/23 Gold Coast Suns 101-34 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 06/08/22 Hawthorn Hawks 70-63 Gold Coast Suns AFL 28/05/22 Gold Coast Suns 121-54 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 29/05/21 Gold Coast Suns 113-76 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 20/09/20 Hawthorn Hawks 118-48 Gold Coast Suns AFL

