How to watch today's Gold Coast Suns vs GWS Giants AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Gold Coast Suns versus GWS Giants AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two of the emerging young teams of the 2024 AFL season face off in an exciting match-up in Adelaide Hills, as Gold Coast Suns (2-1) take on GWS Giants (3-0) in the Gather Round action on Sunday.

Gold Coast (2-1) have had a week off to recover from a dismal performance against the Western Bulldogs, which snapped the honeymoon period under Damien Hardwick. The Suns will now test themselves against the high-flying Giants.

The ladder-leading Giants have won all of their games in convincing fashion so far. As a result, they have become premiership favourites and it's hard to see the Suns stopping them in Adelaide.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gold Coast Suns vs GWS Giants in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Gold Coast vs GWS Giants date and start time

Date Sunday, April 7, 2024 Start time 1 :30 pm AEDT (12:30 pm AEST, 12:00 pm ACST, 1:00 pm ACDT, 10:30 am AWST) Venue Adelaide Hills Location Mount Barker, South Australia

How to watch Gold Coast vs GWS Giants on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Gold Coast Suns vs GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Gold Coast vs GWS Giants game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Gold Coast vs Adelaide team news

Gold Coast Suns team news

Co-captain Jarrod Witts is in line to return for the Suns after overcoming a groin issue following their bye last week, while Sandy Brock and Jy Farrar both picked up their injuries during the opening round of the VFL. Draftees Ethan Read, Will Graham, and rookie draftee Sam Clohesy have all been named to debut.

Position Players Ruck Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defender Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielder Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forward Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

GWS Giants team news

The Giants are hopeful first-round pick Phoenix Gothard (illness) will be fit to suit up in a VFL game this week after missing the start of the season with glandular fever. Callan Ward (shoulder) could make his return after Gather Round in the best-case scenario.

Position Players Rucks Preuss, Briggs, Madden Defenders Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley Midfielders Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen Forwards Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/02/24 GWS Giants 79-104 Gold Coast Suns AFL Preseason 23/07/23 GWS Giants 75-97 Gold Coast Suns AFL 02/04/22 GWS Giants 94-66 Gold Coast Suns AFL 11/07/21 GWS Giants 70-83 Gold Coast Suns AFL 02/08/20 Gold Coast Suns 83-78 GWS Giants AFL

More AFL news and coverage