At last! Gio Reyna form finally rewarded by Dortmund as USMNT ace gets his first start in THREE MONTHS - before the World Cup!

- Reyna hadn't started since November 11
- Has three goals in last four matches
- Handed starting berth against Bremen
WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT starlet has three goals in four matches since the winter break and has offered a multitude of scintillating performances that have, thus far, come from the bench. However, after re-discovering his form and nearly three months later, Reyna will start a match for Dortmund, as they look to cement their spot in the Champions League places.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: After falling out of favour under Dortmund boss Edin Terzic and following a controversial World Cup period with the USMNT, it now appears that Reyna has played his way back into favour thanks to a number of vital goals as a super-sub. Dortmund start the day in third in the Bundesliga, three points off leaders Bayern and two ahead of fifth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.
WHAT NEXT? Reyna will be hoping to make it two starts on the bounce when Dortmund host Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 matchup on Wednesday.