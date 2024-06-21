How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A blockbuster AFL clash awaits on Saturday as the GWS Giants (8-5) host the red-hot Sydney Swans (12-1) in the Battle of the Bridge at ENGIE Stadium.

Sydney are becoming increasingly dominant with each game, and it's hard to see any team getting close to them this season. Cruising on a nine-game winning streak following their only loss to the Tigers in round three, the Swans took down the Crows by 42 points at Adelaide Oval in their most recent outing last Saturday.

They now face their crosstown rivals GWS who have been inconsistent at best and are just one win away from dropping out of the top eight.

The Giants will enter the 28th Sydney Derby with renewed confidence after overcoming a recent form slump to secure an impressive 22-point win over the Power last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch GWS Giants vs Sydney in the AFL, plus plenty more.

GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans date and start time

Date Saturday, June 22, 2024 Start time 4 :35 pm AEST/ 4:10 pm ACST/ 2:35 pm AWST Venue Giants Stadium (also known as Engie Stadium for sponsorship reasons) Location Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia

How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is GWS Giants vs Sydney Swans game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

GWS Giants team news

The Giants, who have been plagued by injuries over the last four to six weeks, may be able to restock for Saturday's fiery matchup, with dashing defender Lachie Ash (calf) and star vice-captain Stephen Coniglio (shoulder) both expected to play if they make it through Thursday's main training session. Sam Taylor ruptured a testicle against Port Adelaide and is out indefinitely.

Position Players Ruck Preuss, Briggs, Madden Defender Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley Midfielder Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen Forward Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

Sydney Swans team news

Robbie Fox has overcome his shoulder injury and is available, with the ladder-leading Swans close to full fitness. Callum Mills will resume full team training this week, but he will need a few weeks under his belt before being considered for selection. Sam Reid will also return to full training this week.

In short, the Swans are close to being at full fitness which is a big threat for the rest of the league.

Position Players Rucks McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defenders Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielders Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forwards Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5/4/24 Sydney Swans 98-69 GWS Giants AFL 8/5/23 GWS Giants 85-96 Sydney Swans AFL 4/29/23 Sydney Swans 106-107 GWS Giants AFL 7/30/22 Sydney Swans 112-39 GWS Giants AFL 3/19/22 GWS Giants 92-112 Sydney Swans AFL

