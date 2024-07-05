How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Gold Coast Suns AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s GWS Giants vs Gold Coast Suns AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The GWS Giants (10-7) playoff bid continues as they search for their third straight win in an exciting clash with the Gold Coast Suns (9-8) at ENGIE Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Giants secured back-to-back victories for the first time this season since winning their opening five matches of the campaign. Those wins came against Carlton (12 points) and a struggling Richmond (24 points).

Adam Kingsley's men has jumped into the top eight and will fancy their chances against Gold Coast Suns, who returned to winning ways in Round 18, downing the Port Adelaide Power by 14 points to keep their finals hopes alive.

However, the home-and-away curse persists. Damien Hardwick's outfit has won every match at home this season, but has lost every match away from this season. They find themselves on the road this week against an up-and-coming Giants side looking to keep the momentum going.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch GWS Giants vs Gold Coast Suns in the AFL, plus plenty more.

GWS Giants vs Gold Coast Suns date and start time

Date Saturday, July 20, 2024 Start time 1:45pm AEST/ 1:15pm ACST/ 11:45am AWST Venue Giants Stadium (also known as Engie Stadium for sponsorship reasons) Location Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia

How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Gold Coast Suns on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the GWS Giants vs Gold Coast Suns AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is GWS Giants vs Gold Coast Suns game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

GWS Giants team news

GWS Giants will be without the services of small pressure forward Toby Bedford, who was handed a contentious three-match ban by the MRO for a tackle that unfortunately saw Tim Taranto exit the field of play. Stephen Coniglio is questionable with a shoulder injury that forced him from the field in last weekend’s win against Richmond.

Position Players Ruck Preuss, Briggs, Madden Defender Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley Midfielder Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen Forward Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

Gold Coast Suns team news

The Suns received bad news as Ben Ainsworth was declared out for the rest of the season due to an AC joint issue. The good news is that Lachie Weller will be available for the first time this season after recuperating from knee surgery following a 12-month absence.

Position Players Rucks Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defenders Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielders Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forwards Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

GWS vs Gold Coast Form

GWS: WLLWW

Round Match R18 Richmond 84-108 GWS R17 GWS 116-104 Carlton R16 Adelaide 94-78 GWS R15 GWS 75-102 Sydney R14 GWS 73-51 Port Adelaide

Gold Coast: LLWLW

Round Match R18 Gold Coast 96-82 Port Adelaide R17 North Melbourne 87-83 Gold Coast R16 Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood R15 Fremantle 85-65 Gold Coast R13 St Kilda 51-48 Gold Coast

GWS vs Gold Coast Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Suns 89-117 Giants 2023 Giants 103-63 Suns 2022 Giants 83-57 Suns 2021 Giants 64-65 Suns 2020 Suns 35-61 Giants

