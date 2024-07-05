This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AFL 2024 Carlton BluesGetty Images
Watch Giants vs Carlton on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Carlton AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s GWS Giants vs Carlton Blues AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

GWS Giants (8-7) will be looking to return to the top eight when they face the in-form Carlton Blues (11-4) in a blockbuster Saturday night AFL clash at ENGIE Stadium.

Check out Kayo Sports with a free 7 day trial
Sign up today

The Giants dropped out of the top eight after consecutive losses to cross-town rivals Sydney (27 points) and Adelaide (16 points). The most recent defeat was a tough pill to swallow, and it may have been their poorest performance of the season thus far.

They were overwhelmed in the second quarter, as a two-goal advantage dwindled into a six-goal deficit that they could never overcome. Adam Kingsley's side will need to click into gear as soon as possible if they want to feature in the playoffs considering the vast majority of clubs circling the bottom half of the eight.

Carlton is in the top two, one of the competition's best teams, having won their previous five games by 26 or more points each. They have no fear of any team at the moment and will be difficult to stop as they near the finish of an optimistic season.

Michael Voss' troops' most recent victory was a 61-point thrashing of rivals Richmond in wet conditions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch GWS Giants vs Carlton in the AFL, plus plenty more.

GWS Giants vs Carlton date and start time

DateSaturday, July 6, 2024
Start time7:30pm AEST/ 7:00pm ACST/ 5:30pm AWST
VenueGiants Stadium (also known as Engie Stadium for sponsorship reasons)
LocationSydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia

How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Carlton on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the GWS Giants vs Carlton Blues AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

Check out Kayo Sports with a free 7 day trial
Sign up today

What channel is GWS Giants vs Carlton game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

GWS Giants team news

Vice-captain Josh Kelly has been sidelined by another calf injury as the Giants prepare to take on Carlton in a crucial clash.

Kelly complained tightness during Saturday's loss to the Crows, and tests revealed a calf strain that will keep him out for four to five weeks. All Australian defender Sam Taylor is targeting a return in the coming weeks after beginning running this week.

Key defender and former club champion Nick Haynes might return from a hamstring injury for this week's game against the Blues, with the veteran scheduled to be assessed during main training on Thursday. Meanwhile, second-year GIANT Harry Rowston is dealing with a back issue and after missing last week's VFL clash, he will be out indefinitely.

PositionPlayers
RuckPreuss, Briggs, Madden
DefenderWhitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley
MidfielderJones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen
ForwardGreene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

Carlton Blues team news

The Blues may breathe a sigh of relief since Matt Kennedy (knee) avoided catastrophic injury and still has a chance to play this weekend. Matt Cottrell (groin) and Tom De Koning (soreness) will also undergo fitness tests, although Durdin will miss the next two weeks after dislocating his shoulder in the VFL on Sunday. Jack Martin (calf) should be back starting next week.

PositionPlayers
RucksDe Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov
DefendersCowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei
MidfieldersHollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell
ForwardsSilvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

GWS Giants vs Carlton Recent Form

GWS Giants: WLWLL

RoundMatch
R16Adelaide 94-78 GWS
R15GWS 75-102 Sydney
R14GWS 73-51 Port Adelaide
R13Hawthorn 85-79 GWS
R11Geelong 74-78 GWS

Carlton Blues: WWWWW

RoundMatch
R16Richmond 70-131 Carlton
R15Carlton 138-75 Geelong
R13Essendon 70-96 Carlton
R12Port Adelaide 71-107 Carlton
R11Carlton 102-73 Gold Coast

Head-to-Head Record

RoundMatch
2024Blues 117-98 Giants
2023Blues 73-105 Giants
2023Giants 64-74 Blues
2022Blues 90-54 Giants
2022Giants 75-105 Blues
Check out Kayo Sports with a free 7 day trial
Sign up today

More AFL news and coverage

Advertisement