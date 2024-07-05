How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Carlton AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s GWS Giants vs Carlton Blues AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

GWS Giants (8-7) will be looking to return to the top eight when they face the in-form Carlton Blues (11-4) in a blockbuster Saturday night AFL clash at ENGIE Stadium.

The Giants dropped out of the top eight after consecutive losses to cross-town rivals Sydney (27 points) and Adelaide (16 points). The most recent defeat was a tough pill to swallow, and it may have been their poorest performance of the season thus far.

They were overwhelmed in the second quarter, as a two-goal advantage dwindled into a six-goal deficit that they could never overcome. Adam Kingsley's side will need to click into gear as soon as possible if they want to feature in the playoffs considering the vast majority of clubs circling the bottom half of the eight.

Carlton is in the top two, one of the competition's best teams, having won their previous five games by 26 or more points each. They have no fear of any team at the moment and will be difficult to stop as they near the finish of an optimistic season.

Michael Voss' troops' most recent victory was a 61-point thrashing of rivals Richmond in wet conditions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch GWS Giants vs Carlton in the AFL, plus plenty more.

GWS Giants vs Carlton date and start time

Date Saturday, July 6, 2024 Start time 7:30pm AEST/ 7:00pm ACST/ 5:30pm AWST Venue Giants Stadium (also known as Engie Stadium for sponsorship reasons) Location Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia

How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Carlton on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the GWS Giants vs Carlton Blues AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is GWS Giants vs Carlton game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

GWS Giants team news

Vice-captain Josh Kelly has been sidelined by another calf injury as the Giants prepare to take on Carlton in a crucial clash.

Kelly complained tightness during Saturday's loss to the Crows, and tests revealed a calf strain that will keep him out for four to five weeks. All Australian defender Sam Taylor is targeting a return in the coming weeks after beginning running this week.

Key defender and former club champion Nick Haynes might return from a hamstring injury for this week's game against the Blues, with the veteran scheduled to be assessed during main training on Thursday. Meanwhile, second-year GIANT Harry Rowston is dealing with a back issue and after missing last week's VFL clash, he will be out indefinitely.

Position Players Ruck Preuss, Briggs, Madden Defender Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley Midfielder Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen Forward Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

Carlton Blues team news

The Blues may breathe a sigh of relief since Matt Kennedy (knee) avoided catastrophic injury and still has a chance to play this weekend. Matt Cottrell (groin) and Tom De Koning (soreness) will also undergo fitness tests, although Durdin will miss the next two weeks after dislocating his shoulder in the VFL on Sunday. Jack Martin (calf) should be back starting next week.

Position Players Rucks De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov Defenders Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei Midfielders Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell Forwards Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

GWS Giants vs Carlton Recent Form

GWS Giants: WLWLL

Round Match R16 Adelaide 94-78 GWS R15 GWS 75-102 Sydney R14 GWS 73-51 Port Adelaide R13 Hawthorn 85-79 GWS R11 Geelong 74-78 GWS

Carlton Blues: WWWWW

Round Match R16 Richmond 70-131 Carlton R15 Carlton 138-75 Geelong R13 Essendon 70-96 Carlton R12 Port Adelaide 71-107 Carlton R11 Carlton 102-73 Gold Coast

Head-to-Head Record

Round Match 2024 Blues 117-98 Giants 2023 Blues 73-105 Giants 2023 Giants 64-74 Blues 2022 Blues 90-54 Giants 2022 Giants 75-105 Blues

