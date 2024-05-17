How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Western Bulldogs Lions AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s GWS Giants vs Western Bulldogs AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The GWS Giants (6-3) return home to Sydney for a fiery clash with the Western Bulldogs (4-5) at ENGIE Stadium in AFL Round 10 action on Saturday.

The Giants are looking to get back on track from their first back-to-back defeats of the season, which came against the Swans and the Bombers over the past fortnight.

Back at ENGIE Stadium for the first time since Round One and sitting in fifth place in the AFL standings, the hosts will be looking to re-discover their early season form, knowing a victory here will push them back inside the top four.

The Bulldogs sit way down in 11th spot on the AFL ladder, but the visitors will enter Saturday's clash in buoyant mood after their 91-point hammering of the Tigers at the MCG last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch GWS Giants vs Western Bulldogs in the AFL, plus plenty more.

GWS Giants vs Western Bulldogs date and start time

Date Saturday, May 18, 2024 Start time 4 :35 pm AEST/ 4:05 pm ACST/ 2:35 pm AWST Venue Giants Stadium (also known as Engie Stadium for sponsorship reasons) Location Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia

How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Western Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the GWS Giants vs Western Bulldogs AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is GWS Giants vs Western Bulldogs game on?

The game will be available to watch on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, and Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

GWS Giants team news

GWS Giants will have to make do without the services of influential midfielder Josh Kelly and defender Lachie Ash for the next six weeks. After reporting calf soreness on Monday following GWS' 20-point loss to Essendon, subsequent scans have suggested that both players had picked up tendon injuries.

Position Players Ruck Preuss, Briggs, Madden Defender Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley Midfielder Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen Forward Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

Western Bulldogs team news

The Bulldogs were perfect against the Tigers last Saturday night, but there will still be plenty of selection dilemma for Luke Beveridge and co. Joel Freijah played well on debut, but him and Luke Cleary may be vulnerable given they are the last players into the side.

The availability of Laitham Vandermeer is up in the air after he was subbed off in the second quarter with a bad shin. Should he render unavailable, there are plenty of players from the VFL who are well capable of filling his void.

Caleb Daniel (26 touches, 14 tackles and seven inside 50s), and Rory Lobb (four goals from 22 disposals) are both in the frame after an impressive outing in the reserves. Bulldogs young star Ryley Sanders will be in contention to return this week after picking up a whopping 42 disposals and eight tackles in the VFL.

Position Players Rucks Smith, English Defenders Busslinger, Coffield, O'Donnell, Khamis, Keath, Gardner, Duryea, Richards, Bramble, Dale, Cleary, Johannisen Midfielders Treloar, Bontempelli, Smith, Sanders, Macrae, Gallagher, Baker, Vandermeer, Poulter, McNeil, Williams Forwards Weightman, Clarke, West, Harmes, Jones, Bedendo, Freijah, Scott, Jones, Arthur, Naughton, Daniel, O'Driscoll, Garcia, Ugle-Hagan, Lobb, Darcy, Croft

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/07/23 GWS Giants 73-78 Western Bulldogs AFL 06/05/23 Western Bulldogs 71-86 GWS Giants AFL 13/08/22 GWS Giants 62-57 Western Bulldogs AFL 18/06/22 Western Bulldogs 105-125 GWS Giants AFL 23/04/21 GWS Giants 65-104 Western Bulldogs AFL

More AFL news and coverage