How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

The GWS Giants (5-1) and Brisbane Lions (2-4) go head-to-head in a blockbuster AFL clash at Manuka Oval on on ANZAC Day.

The Giants are looking to get back on track against the Lions after their record-breaking start to 2024 ended with a 19-point loss to Carlton at Marvel Stadium. Before being beaten by the Blues, GWS opened their 2024 campaign with five wins in a row, the most in the club's history.

The Lions travel to Canberra still seeking their best form of 2024, following last year's incredible run to the grand final.

After starting the season with three consecutive defeats, the Lions stormed back into action with victories over the North Melbourne Kangaroos and Melbourne Demons in rounds four and five, before succumbing to the Geelong Cats by 26 points at the Gabba last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions in the AFL.

GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions date and start time

Date Thursday, April 25, 2024 Start time 7 :35 pm AEST/ 7:05 pm ACST/ 5:35 pm AWST Venue Giants Stadium (also known as Engie Stadium for sponsorship reasons) Location Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia

How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions game on?

The game will be available to watch on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, and Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions team news

GWS Giants team news

The Giants' first loss of the season was exacerbated by one-game bans for captain Toby Greene and star forward Jesse Hogan. Darcy Jones and Max Gruzewski could replace the duo for their AFL debuts.

After this clash, Greene will have missed 15 games through suspension in his 221-game career.

Inclusion Leek Aleer proved himself a solid replacement for the injured Sam Taylor (concussion), who is expected to miss out again given the severity of his knock against St. Kilda in Round 5. Aleer could keep his spot.

Position Players Ruck Preuss, Briggs, Madden Defender Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley Midfielder Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen Forward Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

Brisbane Lions team news

Brisbane were disappointing against Geelong last week, but did comfortably beat Melbourne at the MCG the week before.

The Lions' injuries are starting to pile up, with ruck Oscar McInerney in concussion protocol and Deven Robertson dislocating his shoulder in the VFL over the weekend.

Position Players Rucks Fort, Lane, McInerney Defenders Berry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney Midfielders Lohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville Forwards Daniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/04/23 GWS Giants 87-108 Brisbane Lions AFL 16/07/22 GWS Giants 59-99 Brisbane Lions AFL 28/05/22 Brisbane Lions 110-96 GWS Giants AFL 29/05/21 Brisbane Lions 129-65 GWS Giants AFL 18/07/20 GWS Giants 68-88 Brisbane Lions AFL

