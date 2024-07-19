How to watch today's Geelong vs Western Bulldogs AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Geelong versus Western Bulldogs AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Geelong Cats (11-6) will be vying for a spot in the top two when they host the ravenous Western Bulldogs (9-8) at GMHBA Stadium on a blockbuster Saturday night.

The Cats have hit form at the right time in the season, with three wins on the trot against three powerhouse Victorian outfits: Essendon (45 points), Hawthorn (51 points) and Collingwood (20 points).

All of this has occurred since experienced forward Tom Hawkins' injury, which is the most encouraging element of this run of form.

The Western Bulldogs extended their erratic streak by defeating the second-placed Carlton Blues last time around. They have won three of their past four games and are firmly in contention for a berth in the top eight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Geelong Cats vs Western Bulldogs in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Geelong Cats vs Western Bulldogs date and start time

Date Saturday, July 20, 2024 Start time 7:30pm AEST/ 7:00pm ACST/ 5:30pm AWST Venue GMHBA Stadium Location South Geelong, Australia

How to watch Geelong Cats vs Western Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Geelong vs Western Bulldogs AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Geelong vs Western Bulldogs game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Geelong vs Western Bulldogs team news

Geelong Cats

There aren't many unforced changes required at the Cattery, since they've gone undefeated in their past three games. Forward Gary Rohan was relatively quiet, but given how effectively their front line performed, one would not anticipate him to lose his position. Tanner Bruhn might return from a wrist injury as early as this weekend, but he could be out for another round.

Position Players Ruck Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs Defender Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielder Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forward Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

Western Bulldogs

If Luke Beveridge's post-match press conference on Saturday is anything to go by, and the injury isn't as serious, his first move will likely be to bring back Adam Treloar and Aaron Naughton, who were late scratches, as they are marked as tests on the club’s injury list for Round 19. Although Beveridge had hoped to reinstate James O’Donnell following his concussion, a bout of hamstring tightness has delayed his return by at least two weeks.

Position Players Rucks Smith, English Defenders Busslinger, Coffield, O'Donnell, Khamis, Keath, Gardner, Duryea, Richards, Bramble, Dale, Cleary, Johannisen Midfielders Treloar, Bontempelli, Smith, Sanders, Macrae, Gallagher, Baker, Vandermeer, Poulter, McNeil, Williams Forwards Weightman, Clarke, West, Harmes, Jones, Bedendo, Freijah, Scott, Jones, Arthur, Naughton, Daniel, O'Driscoll, Garcia, Ugle-Hagan, Lobb, Darcy, Croft

Geelong Cats vs Western Bulldogs Form

Geelong: LLWWW

Round Match R18 Collingwood 71-91 Geelong R17 Geelong 110-59 Hawthorn R16 Geelong 105-60 Essendon R15 Carlton 138-75 Geelong R13 Sydney 112-82 Geelong

Western Bulldogs: LWWLW

Round Match R18 Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton R17 Port Adelaide 102-54 Western Bulldogs R16 North Melbourne 60-77 Western Bulldogs R14 Western Bulldogs 149-82 Fremantle R13 Western Bulldogs 71-114 Brisbane

Geelong vs Western Bulldogs Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Dogs 91-95 Cats 2023 Cats 79-104 Dogs 2023 Dogs 75-97 Cats 2022 Cats 94-66 Dogs 2022 Dogs 70-83 Cats

More AFL news and coverage