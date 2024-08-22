This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Geelong Cats AFL 2024Getty Images
Watch Geelong vs West Coast on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Geelong Cats vs West Coast Eagles AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Geelong versus West Coast AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Geelong Cats will aim to solidify their place in the top four when they face the West Coast Eagles at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Cats also have a chance to climb into the top two and secure a home qualifying final, provided they secure a convincing win and one of Port Adelaide or GWS falter.

Chris Scott's squad should concentrate on continuing their recent form, as they’ve claimed victory in six of their last eight games, though one of their losses came in their most recent match against St Kilda.

Geelong struggled to counter the Saints' strong second half, which might raise concerns as the finals approach.

On the other hand, West Coast was brought back down to earth with a lackluster performance against a depleted Carlton side, managing just 34 points, including a scoreless second quarter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Geelong Cats vs West Coast Eagles in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Geelong Cats vs West Coast Eagles date and start time

DateSaturday, August 24, 2024
Start time1:45pm AEST/ 1:15pm ACST/ 11:45am AWST
VenueGMHBA Stadium
LocationSouth Geelong, Australia

How to watch Geelong Cats vs West Coast Eagles on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Geelong Cats vs West Coast Eagles AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Geelong Cats vs West Coast Eagles game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will also be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Geelong Cats vs West Coast Eagles team news & lineups

Geelong Cats' Tannah Bruhn (concussion) and Sam De Koning (knee) are expected to rejoin the Cats as they push for a top-four finish.

Zach Tuohy might also be back in the squad after sitting out last week for management purposes.

For the West Coast Eagles, Tom Barrass (hamstring) could make a comeback for what could be his final appearance with the team.

There is widespread speculation that West Coast may implement significant changes after last week's humiliating defeat.

PositionGeelong CatsWest Coast Eagles
FBLawson Humphries, Jack Henry, Jake KolodjashnijTom Cole, Harry Edwards, Brady Hough
HBMax Holmes, Mark Blicavs, Zach GuthrieLiam Duggan, Rhett Bazzo, Reuben Ginbey
CMitch Duncan, Tom Atkins, Oliver DempseyJayden Hunt, Elliot Yeo, Clay Hall
HFTyson Stengle, Shannon Neale, Shaun MannaghJamie Cripps, Jack Darling, Tyrell Dewar
FFBrad Close, Jeremy Cameron, Oliver HenryJack Petruccelle, Oscar Allen, Jake Waterman
FOLRhys Stanley, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom StewartBailey J. Williams, Tim Kelly, Harley Reid
ICZach Tuohy, Jack Bowes, Gryan Miers, Jed Bews, Tanner BruhnCampbell Chesser, Harvey Johnston, Jack Williams, Ryan Maric, Jack Hutchinson
EMGGary Rohan, Oisin Mullin, Mitch KnevittMatt Flynn, Zane Trew, Loch Rawlinson

Geelong vs West Coast Form

Geelong: LWWWL

RoundMatch
R23St Kilda 107-89 Geelong
R22Fremantle 62-73 Geelong
R21Geelong 90-85 Adelaide
R20North Melbourne 66-106 Geelong
R19Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs

West Coast: LLWWL

RoundMatch
R23West Coast 34-99 Carlton
R22North Melbourne 97-102 West Coast
R21West Coast 97-87 Gold Coast
R20Fremantle 110-75 West Coast
R19St Kilda 113-41 West Coast

Geelong vs West Coast Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2023Eagles 89-136 Cats
2022Cats 131-46 Eagles
2022Eagles 63-81 Cats
2021Cats 136-39 Eagles
2020Eagles 73-64 Cats
