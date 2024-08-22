How to watch today's Geelong Cats vs West Coast Eagles AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Geelong versus West Coast AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Geelong Cats will aim to solidify their place in the top four when they face the West Coast Eagles at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Cats also have a chance to climb into the top two and secure a home qualifying final, provided they secure a convincing win and one of Port Adelaide or GWS falter.

Chris Scott's squad should concentrate on continuing their recent form, as they’ve claimed victory in six of their last eight games, though one of their losses came in their most recent match against St Kilda.

Geelong struggled to counter the Saints' strong second half, which might raise concerns as the finals approach.

On the other hand, West Coast was brought back down to earth with a lackluster performance against a depleted Carlton side, managing just 34 points, including a scoreless second quarter.

Geelong Cats vs West Coast Eagles date and start time

Date Saturday, August 24, 2024 Start time 1:45pm AEST/ 1:15pm ACST/ 11:45am AWST Venue GMHBA Stadium Location South Geelong, Australia

How to watch Geelong Cats vs West Coast Eagles on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Geelong Cats vs West Coast Eagles AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Geelong Cats vs West Coast Eagles game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will also be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Geelong Cats vs West Coast Eagles team news & lineups

Geelong Cats' Tannah Bruhn (concussion) and Sam De Koning (knee) are expected to rejoin the Cats as they push for a top-four finish.

Zach Tuohy might also be back in the squad after sitting out last week for management purposes.

For the West Coast Eagles, Tom Barrass (hamstring) could make a comeback for what could be his final appearance with the team.

There is widespread speculation that West Coast may implement significant changes after last week's humiliating defeat.

Position Geelong Cats West Coast Eagles FB Lawson Humphries, Jack Henry, Jake Kolodjashnij Tom Cole, Harry Edwards, Brady Hough HB Max Holmes, Mark Blicavs, Zach Guthrie Liam Duggan, Rhett Bazzo, Reuben Ginbey C Mitch Duncan, Tom Atkins, Oliver Dempsey Jayden Hunt, Elliot Yeo, Clay Hall HF Tyson Stengle, Shannon Neale, Shaun Mannagh Jamie Cripps, Jack Darling, Tyrell Dewar FF Brad Close, Jeremy Cameron, Oliver Henry Jack Petruccelle, Oscar Allen, Jake Waterman FOL Rhys Stanley, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Stewart Bailey J. Williams, Tim Kelly, Harley Reid IC Zach Tuohy, Jack Bowes, Gryan Miers, Jed Bews, Tanner Bruhn Campbell Chesser, Harvey Johnston, Jack Williams, Ryan Maric, Jack Hutchinson EMG Gary Rohan, Oisin Mullin, Mitch Knevitt Matt Flynn, Zane Trew, Loch Rawlinson

Geelong vs West Coast Form

Geelong: LWWWL

Round Match R23 St Kilda 107-89 Geelong R22 Fremantle 62-73 Geelong R21 Geelong 90-85 Adelaide R20 North Melbourne 66-106 Geelong R19 Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs

West Coast: LLWWL

Round Match R23 West Coast 34-99 Carlton R22 North Melbourne 97-102 West Coast R21 West Coast 97-87 Gold Coast R20 Fremantle 110-75 West Coast R19 St Kilda 113-41 West Coast

Geelong vs West Coast Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 Eagles 89-136 Cats 2022 Cats 131-46 Eagles 2022 Eagles 63-81 Cats 2021 Cats 136-39 Eagles 2020 Eagles 73-64 Cats

