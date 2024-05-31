This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Geelong vs Richmond AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Geelong versus Richmond AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Geelong Cats (7-4) will look to snap their losing streak when they host the Richmond Tigers (1-10) at GMHBA Stadium in Saturday night's AFL action.

After winning their opening seven games of the season, the Cats have since lost four games on the spin, as their season has finally hit a real reality check after facing a few of the top contenders for the premiership.

Of course, the Cats have tumbled outside of the top four as a result and are in desperate need of a victory. They will welcome a lighter competition this week, although expect the Tigers to continue putting in the effort.

Adam Yze's side delivered arguably their best performance since Round 3 in the traditional Dreamtime at MCG against rivals Essendon. However, it wasn't just good enough, falling short by two goals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Geelong vs Richmond in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Geelong vs Richmond date and start time

DateSaturday, June 1, 2024
Start time7:30 pm AEST/ 7:00 pm ACST/ 5:30 pm AWST
VenueGMHBA Stadium
LocationSouth Geelong, Australia

How to watch Geelong vs Richmond on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Geelong vs Richmond AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Geelong vs Richmond game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Geelong vs Richmond team news

Geelong Cats

Geelong's midfield will be without Mark Blicavs and Jhye Clark this week after the pair received a one-match suspension for high bumps on GWS' Lachie Whitfield last week.

Gary Rohan is set to feature against the Tigers on Saturday after recovering from an adductor injury, while Rhys Stanley (knee) is a Test. Patrick Dangerfield should be fit to face the Swans in round 13 but the club has already flagged a cautious approach.

PositionPlayers
RuckStanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs
DefenderKolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark
MidfielderTuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie
ForwardCameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

Richmond Tigers

In a huge boost for Richmond, as Jack Graham (hamstring), Jacob Bauer (quad) and Rhyan Mansell (concussion) are all expected to be named in the starting lineup this weekend. Jacob Hopper is still few weeks away with a hamstring injury.

PositionPlayers
RucksNaismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown
DefendersVlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith
MidfieldersPrestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett
ForwardsLynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
5/12/23Richmond Tigers 102-78 Geelong CatsAFL
6/25/22Geelong Cats 89-86 Richmond TigersAFL
7/25/21Geelong Cats 95-57 Richmond TigersAFL
5/7/21Richmond Tigers 126-63 Geelong CatsAFL
10/24/20Richmond Tigers 81-50 Geelong CatsAFL
More AFL news and coverage

