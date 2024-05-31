How to watch today's Geelong vs Richmond AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Geelong versus Richmond AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Geelong Cats (7-4) will look to snap their losing streak when they host the Richmond Tigers (1-10) at GMHBA Stadium in Saturday night's AFL action.

After winning their opening seven games of the season, the Cats have since lost four games on the spin, as their season has finally hit a real reality check after facing a few of the top contenders for the premiership.

Of course, the Cats have tumbled outside of the top four as a result and are in desperate need of a victory. They will welcome a lighter competition this week, although expect the Tigers to continue putting in the effort.

Adam Yze's side delivered arguably their best performance since Round 3 in the traditional Dreamtime at MCG against rivals Essendon. However, it wasn't just good enough, falling short by two goals.

Geelong vs Richmond date and start time

Date Saturday, June 1, 2024 Start time 7 :30 pm AEST/ 7:00 pm ACST/ 5:30 pm AWST Venue GMHBA Stadium Location South Geelong, Australia

How to watch Geelong vs Richmond on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Geelong vs Richmond AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Geelong vs Richmond game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Geelong vs Richmond team news

Geelong Cats

Geelong's midfield will be without Mark Blicavs and Jhye Clark this week after the pair received a one-match suspension for high bumps on GWS' Lachie Whitfield last week.

Gary Rohan is set to feature against the Tigers on Saturday after recovering from an adductor injury, while Rhys Stanley (knee) is a Test. Patrick Dangerfield should be fit to face the Swans in round 13 but the club has already flagged a cautious approach.

Position Players Ruck Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs Defender Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielder Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forward Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

Richmond Tigers

In a huge boost for Richmond, as Jack Graham (hamstring), Jacob Bauer (quad) and Rhyan Mansell (concussion) are all expected to be named in the starting lineup this weekend. Jacob Hopper is still few weeks away with a hamstring injury.

Position Players Rucks Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown Defenders Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith Midfielders Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett Forwards Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5/12/23 Richmond Tigers 102-78 Geelong Cats AFL 6/25/22 Geelong Cats 89-86 Richmond Tigers AFL 7/25/21 Geelong Cats 95-57 Richmond Tigers AFL 5/7/21 Richmond Tigers 126-63 Geelong Cats AFL 10/24/20 Richmond Tigers 81-50 Geelong Cats AFL

