How to watch today's Geelong vs Port Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

The ninth round of the 2024 AFL season is upon us and Friday night action will not disappoint when the Geelong Cats (7-1) battle it out against the Port Adelaide Power (5-3) at GMHBA Stadium.

The second-placed Cats will be out to bounce back after tasting their first defeat of the season last weekend, going down to Melbourne by eight points at the home of footy.

They take on a Port Adelaide outfit who sit seventh in the AFL standings after eight rounds of action. They were disappointing in the encounter against their local rivals, Adelaide Crows in Round 8, going down to the Crows by 30 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Geelong vs Port Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Geelong vs Port Adelaide date and start time

Date Friday, May 10, 2024 Start time 7 :10 pm AEST/ 6:30 pm ACST/ 5:10 pm AWST Venue GMHBA Stadium Location South Geelong, Australia

How to watch Geelong vs Port Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Geelong vs Port Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Geelong vs Port Adelaide game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Geelong vs Port Adelaide team news

Geelong Cats team news

Geelong's incredible start to 2024 came to an abrupt end with a loss to Melbourne, but there are certainly no major injury concerns ahead of this Friday's matchup. Gun Tanner Bruhn was the only injury to come out of Saturday night, after being pulled out in the third quarter. Toby Conway was rested from the VFL, and may be considered should they choose to hand Rhys Stanley a breather.

Position Players Ruck Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs Defender Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielder Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forward Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

Port Adelaide team news

In a huge boost for Port Adelaide, Aliir Aliir (concussion) and Mitch Georgiades (knee) are both expected to be in contention to face Geelong, with both listed as Test on Powers' official injury report submitted to the AFL. In more good news for Port, young forward Ollie Lord is set to make his return to footy after fracturing his tibia during the pre-season. Connor Rozee and Lachie Jones have both picked up "low grade" hamstring strains and will sit out this one.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/08/23 St Kilda Saints 88-55 Geelong Cats AFL 06/08/22 Geelong Cats 110-65 St Kilda Saints AFL 14/05/22 St Kilda Saints 90-80 Geelong Cats AFL 14/08/21 Geelong Cats 85-71 St Kilda Saints AFL 14/05/21 St Kilda Saints 47-68 Geelong Cats AFL

