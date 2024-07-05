How to watch today's Geelong vs Hawthorn AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Geelong versus Hawthorn AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Rivals Geelong and Hawthorn are set to battle it out in an highly-anticipated clash at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday with a huge four points on the line for the visitors.

The Cats secured a much-needed four points against Essendon with a handy percentage boost last time out, making amends somewhat for their disastrous loss against Carlton.

Chris Scott's men dominated the second half scoring 10 goals unanswered to the Bomber's two goals to extend a winning margin to 45 points.

However, a different type of challenge awaits their in-form rivals, Hawthorn, who have won seven of their previous eight games, with the only defeat being a heart-breaking one-point defeat against Port Adelaide.

Sam Mitchell's side is the form team in the AFL behind the Sydney Swans and quickly surging up the ladder into 13th, just two points from the top eight. Will this purple patch continue for the Hawks or can the Cats put a stop on Hawthorns stunning winning streak?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Geelong vs Hawthorn in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Geelong vs Hawthorn date and start time

Date Saturday, July 6, 2024 Start time 4:35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST Venue GMHBA Stadium Location South Geelong, Australia

How to watch Geelong vs Hawthorn on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Geelong vs Hawthorn AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Geelong vs Hawthorn game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will also be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Geelong vs Hawthorn team news

Geelong Cats

The Cats' injury list is one of the shortest in the AFL, with only four players missing. Cam Guthrie and Olli Wiltshire could make a return as early as next week, but they will need to prove their fitness. Tom Hawkins could also return to fold this season.

Position Players Ruck Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs Defender Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielder Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forward Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

Hawthorn Hawks

Chad Wingard and Ned Reeves will need to prove their fitness for their respective injuries to be considered for selection. The same goes for Jack O'Sullivan, Bailey MacDonald, and Cooper Stephens. Will McCabe is another week away from returning.

Position Players Rucks Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defenders Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielders Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forwards Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

Geelong vs Hawthorn Recent Form

Geelong Cats: WLLLW

Round Match R16 Geelong 105-60 Essendon R15 Carlton 138-75 Geelong R13 Sydney 112-82 Geelong R12 Geelong 99-69 Richmond R11 Geelong 74-78 GWS

Hawthorn Hawks: WWWWW

Round Match R16 West Coast 33-94 Hawthorn R14 Richmond 49-97 Hawthorn R13 Hawthorn 85-79 GWS R12 Hawthorn 107-80 Adelaide R11 Hawthorn 100-75 Brisbane

Head-to-Head Record

Round Match 2024 Hawks 70-106 Cats 2023 Cats 127-45 Hawks 2022 Hawks 92-80 Cats 2021 Cats 69-64 Hawks 2020 Cats 108-47 Hawks

More AFL news and coverage