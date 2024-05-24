How to watch today's Geelong vs GWS Giants AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Geelong versus GWS Giants AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two top-six sides that will desperately be searching for a morale-booster victory after a month of poor play will meet at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday, as the Geelong Cats (7-3) welcome the GWS Giants (6-4) in AFL Round 11 action.

The Cats have now lost three matches on the spin after winning the season’s first seven games. Those losses have come against Melbourne (eight points), Port Adelaide (six points), and most recently Gold Coast (64 points). The last one was a damaging defeat for Chriss Scott's side in Darwin, conceding their highest score since 1994.

Likewise, the wheels have somewhat fallen off the Giants' season in the last four weeks, losing their last three matches and four of their previous five. Without a doubt, last week's loss to rivals Western Bulldogs was the most painful one. They only scored 43 points at home against a terrible defensive side.

Geelong vs GWS Giants date and start time

Date Saturday, May 25, 2024 Start time 4:35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST Venue GMHBA Stadium Location South Geelong, Australia

How to watch Geelong vs GWS Giants on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Geelong vs GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Geelong vs GWS Giants game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Geelong vs GWS Giants team news

Geelong Cats team news

Geelong boss Chris Scott is set to welcome back spearheads Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron, alongside midfielder Mitch Duncan and key back Sam De Koning for the Giants clash, in what will be a massive injury boost as they look to return to the win column.

Brandon Parfitt and Mark O'Connor find themselves out of the starting lineup, as have Gary Rohan and Cam Guthrie (Achilles).

Position Players Ruck Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs Defender Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielder Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forward Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

GWS Giants team news

With the Giants having lost four of their previous five games, alarm bells are ringing in the Giants camp - and fresh injuries aren't helping. Key defender Jack Buckley is expected to miss two to three weeks with a calf strain, while Darcy Jones will be out for at least six weeks due to a hamstring tendon injury.

Backman Leek Aleer is back available out of concussion protocols, while Toby McMullin, Ryan Angwin and James Peatling have all been recalled.

Position Players Rucks Preuss, Briggs, Madden Defenders Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley Midfielders Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen Forwards Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5/27/23 Geelong Cats 81-74 GWS Giants AFL 5/7/22 GWS Giants 88-35 Geelong Cats AFL 9/3/21 Geelong Cats 103-68 GWS Giants AFL 8/6/21 Geelong Cats 65-84 GWS Giants AFL 3/21/20 GWS Giants 105-73 Geelong Cats AFL

