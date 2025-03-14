How to watch Geelong vs Fremantle AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Geelong kicks off their 2025 AFL Premiership campaign with a challenging home fixture against Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium this Saturday.
The Dockers, determined to stake their claim as a genuine finals contender, will rely on standout performances from Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw if they are to topple the Cats on their own patch.
On the other side, Geelong will turn to their seasoned stars, with Jeremy Cameron and Patrick Dangerfield expected to lead the charge as they aim to start the season on the front foot. With both sides desperate to lay down an early marker, a fiercely contested battle is on the cards—made even more grueling by the expected scorching conditions at Kardinia Park.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Geelong vs Fremantle in the AFL, plus plenty more.
Geelong vs Fremantle date and start time
Date
Saturday, March 15
Start time
1:20 pm AEDT/ 12:20 pm AEST/ 11:10 am ACST/ 10:20 am AWST
Venue
GMHBA Stadium
Location
Geelong
How to watch Geelong vs Fremantle on TV & stream live online
There are several options to watch the Geelong vs Fremantle AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.
The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.
All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo Standard at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Premium at $40 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).
What channel is Geelong vs Fremantle game on?
The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate on free-to-air TV and live streaming. It will be available to watch Fox Footy and Binge on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.
Geelong vs Fremantle team news & confirmed lineups
Jack Martin is among Geelong's off-season recruits, but after a disrupted pre-season, the club may take a cautious approach to his introduction. The Cats also have headaches in the ruck department, with Toby Conway still on the sidelines, while Cam Guthrie’s absence to start the year opens the door for Mitch Knevitt to stake his claim in the midfield. On a brighter note, Ollie Henry is on track to be available for Round 1, and promising young defender Connor O’Sullivan has caught the eye with strong performances during the pre-season.
Fremantle, meanwhile, will be without Hayden Young for their season opener after the midfielder suffered a hamstring setback, prompting the Dockers to elevate Jaeger O'Meara into the starting on-ball unit. With Sean Darcy also unavailable, Luke Jackson steps into the primary ruck role, with Josh Treacy and Liam Reidy set to provide support. Meanwhile, Shai Bolton and highly-rated top-10 draft pick Neil Erasmus are pushing for selection, while Murphy Reid remains in contention for a debut following an impressive pre-season campaign.
Position
Geelong Cats
Fremantle
FB
Connor O'Sullivan, Jack Henry, Mark Blicavs
Brennan Cox, Alex Pearce, Joshua Draper
HB
Zach Guthrie, Tom Stewart, Lawson Humphries
Luke Ryan, Brandon Walker, Jordan Clark
C
Bailey Smith, Max Holmes, Oliver Dempsey
Nathan O'Driscoll, Jaeger O'Meara, Jeremy Sharp
HF
Brad Close, Gryan Miers, Tyson Stengle
Murphy Reid, Michael Frederick, Sam Switkowski
FF
Shannon Neale, Jeremy Cameron, Patrick Dangerfield
Luke Jackson, Josh Treacy, Jye Amiss
FOL
Sam De Koning, Tom Atkins, Jack Bowes
Liam Reidy, Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw
IC
Oisin Mullin, Mark O'Connor, Oliver Henry, Jhye Clark, Mitch Knevitt
Bailey Banfield, Matthew Johnson, Karl Worner, Heath Chapman, Corey Wagner
EMG
Ted Clohesy, Mitch Duncan, Rhys Stanley
Patrick Voss, Neil Erasmus, Cooper Simpson
Geelong vs Fremantle Head-to-Head
Last season, the two clubs split their head-to-head matchups, with both road teams snatching victory in hostile territory—Fremantle stunning the Cats in Geelong, while the Cats repaid the favor with a triumph in Perth at Optus Stadium. In fact, the Dockers have made a habit of causing headaches at GMHBA Stadium, winning their past two visits—by seven points in 2024 and three points in 2022.
Key ball-winners have thrived in these clashes, with Brayshaw, Luke Ryan, and Serong all averaging over 25 disposals in their last four outings against Geelong, while Tom Stewart has matched that mark for the Cats.