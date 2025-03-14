How to watch Geelong vs Fremantle AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Geelong versus Fremantle AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Geelong kicks off their 2025 AFL Premiership campaign with a challenging home fixture against Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium this Saturday.

The Dockers, determined to stake their claim as a genuine finals contender, will rely on standout performances from Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw if they are to topple the Cats on their own patch.

On the other side, Geelong will turn to their seasoned stars, with Jeremy Cameron and Patrick Dangerfield expected to lead the charge as they aim to start the season on the front foot. With both sides desperate to lay down an early marker, a fiercely contested battle is on the cards—made even more grueling by the expected scorching conditions at Kardinia Park.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Geelong vs Fremantle in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Geelong vs Fremantle date and start time

Date Saturday, March 15 Start time 1:20 pm AEDT/ 12:20 pm AEST/ 11:10 am ACST/ 10:20 am AWST Venue GMHBA Stadium Location Geelong

How to watch Geelong vs Fremantle on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Geelong vs Fremantle AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo Standard at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Premium at $40 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Geelong vs Fremantle game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate on free-to-air TV and live streaming. It will be available to watch Fox Footy and Binge on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Geelong vs Fremantle team news & confirmed lineups

Jack Martin is among Geelong's off-season recruits, but after a disrupted pre-season, the club may take a cautious approach to his introduction. The Cats also have headaches in the ruck department, with Toby Conway still on the sidelines, while Cam Guthrie’s absence to start the year opens the door for Mitch Knevitt to stake his claim in the midfield. On a brighter note, Ollie Henry is on track to be available for Round 1, and promising young defender Connor O’Sullivan has caught the eye with strong performances during the pre-season.

Fremantle, meanwhile, will be without Hayden Young for their season opener after the midfielder suffered a hamstring setback, prompting the Dockers to elevate Jaeger O'Meara into the starting on-ball unit. With Sean Darcy also unavailable, Luke Jackson steps into the primary ruck role, with Josh Treacy and Liam Reidy set to provide support. Meanwhile, Shai Bolton and highly-rated top-10 draft pick Neil Erasmus are pushing for selection, while Murphy Reid remains in contention for a debut following an impressive pre-season campaign.

Position Geelong Cats Fremantle FB Connor O'Sullivan, Jack Henry, Mark Blicavs Brennan Cox, Alex Pearce, Joshua Draper HB Zach Guthrie, Tom Stewart, Lawson Humphries Luke Ryan, Brandon Walker, Jordan Clark C Bailey Smith, Max Holmes, Oliver Dempsey Nathan O'Driscoll, Jaeger O'Meara, Jeremy Sharp HF Brad Close, Gryan Miers, Tyson Stengle Murphy Reid, Michael Frederick, Sam Switkowski FF Shannon Neale, Jeremy Cameron, Patrick Dangerfield Luke Jackson, Josh Treacy, Jye Amiss FOL Sam De Koning, Tom Atkins, Jack Bowes Liam Reidy, Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw IC Oisin Mullin, Mark O'Connor, Oliver Henry, Jhye Clark, Mitch Knevitt Bailey Banfield, Matthew Johnson, Karl Worner, Heath Chapman, Corey Wagner EMG Ted Clohesy, Mitch Duncan, Rhys Stanley Patrick Voss, Neil Erasmus, Cooper Simpson

Geelong vs Fremantle Head-to-Head

Last season, the two clubs split their head-to-head matchups, with both road teams snatching victory in hostile territory—Fremantle stunning the Cats in Geelong, while the Cats repaid the favor with a triumph in Perth at Optus Stadium. In fact, the Dockers have made a habit of causing headaches at GMHBA Stadium, winning their past two visits—by seven points in 2024 and three points in 2022.

Key ball-winners have thrived in these clashes, with Brayshaw, Luke Ryan, and Serong all averaging over 25 disposals in their last four outings against Geelong, while Tom Stewart has matched that mark for the Cats.

