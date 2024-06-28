How to watch today's Geelong vs Essendon AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Geelong versus Essendon AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

An exciting contest awaits when Geelong Cats (8-5) go head-to-head with Essendon Bombers (8-4-1) at the MCG on Saturday night in AFL Round 16 action.

The Cats' terrible run of form continued last time out, as they were hammered by 63 points against Carlton on Friday night. They have now won only one of their last seven matches, against the 17th-placed Tigers.

Meanwhile, Essendon got back to winning ways by 30 points against the West Coast Eagles at Marvel Stadium. However, it wasn't a convincing performance from Brad Scott's side but they still managed to steal valuable four points.

They now have a chance to respond to their critics with a win against a top-eight opponent on Saturday night, which will go a long way in helping them stay in the top-four come the end of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Geelong vs Essendon in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Geelong vs Essendon date and start time

Date Saturday, June 29, 2024 Start time 7 :30 pm AEST/ 7:00 pm ACST/ 5:30 pm AWST Venue GMHBA Stadium Location South Geelong, Australia

How to watch Geelong vs Essendon on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Geelong vs Essendon AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Geelong vs Essendon game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will also be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Geelong vs Essendon team news

Geelong Cats

Tom Hawkins is expected to miss the next two months due to a foot ligament injury and will likely return only if the Cats make the finals. Cam Guthrie is still a few weeks away.

Position Players Ruck Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs Defender Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielder Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forward Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

Essendon Bombers

Sam Draper, Xavier Duursma, and Mason Redman all returned successfully last weekend for the Bombers with no new injury concerns to report. They are awaiting the return of key midfielder Darcy Parish, who is still a few weeks away.

Position Players Rucks Draper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini Defenders Ridley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts Midfielders Parish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin Forwards Langford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match 01/03/24 Geelong Cats 83-71 Essendon Bombers 15/07/23 Geelong Cats 122-45 Essendon Bombers 30/04/23 Essendon Bombers 104-132 Geelong Cats 19/03/22 Geelong Cats 138-72 Essendon Bombers 02/07/21 Geelong Cats 98-57 Essendon Bombers

