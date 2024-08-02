This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Geelong Cats AFL 2024Getty Images
Watch Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Geelong Cats versus Adelaide Crows AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Geelong Cats will be aiming for a top-four finish when they take on Adelaide Crows this Saturday at GMHBA Stadium.

Check out Kayo Sports with a free 7 day trial
Sign up today

The Cats recently secured their fourth victory in five matches, convincingly defeating North Melbourne by 40 points in Tasmania. Currently, Chris Scott’s team sits just outside the top four on percentage, and this match presents a great opportunity to improve their standing, especially since they have won four of their last five encounters against the Crows.

On the other hand, Adelaide faced a harsh reality check in their last outing, suffering a 66-point loss to a strong Hawthorn side. They struggled offensively, managing only 22 points in the second half while conceding 94 points during those three quarters.

With both teams eager to secure a win, this clash promises to be an exciting contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows date and start time

DateSaturday, August 3, 2024
Start time4:35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST
VenueGMHBA Stadium
LocationSouth Geelong, Australia

How to watch Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

Check out Kayo Sports with a free 7 day trial
Sign up today

What channel is Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows team news & lineups

In exciting news for Geelong fans, Tom Atkins (back) and Oli Wiltshire (pelvis) have both recovered from their respective injuries and will be available for selection.

Gary Rohan has entered the AFL's concussion protocols following the game against North Melbourne. Cameron Guthrie continues to work through his recovery, preparing for a return to play in the coming weeks. Tom Hawkins is recovering from his foot injury and remains three weeks away.

As for Adelaide, Jordon Dawson has passed the concussion protocols and could push for a return sooner than later. Nick Murray has trained well after missing last week as a precaution. Brodie Smith and Matt Crouch missed in the SANFL due to illness but are fine to play.

Geelong CatsPositionAdelaide Crows
Jack Henry, Sam De Koning, Jake KolodjashnijFBMax Michalanney, Mark Keane, Luke Nankervis
Lawson Humphries, Zach Guthrie, Jed BewsHBBilly Dowling, Nick Murray, Mitchell Hinge
Max Holmes, Mark Blicavs, Oliver DempseyCLachlan Sholl, Matt Crouch, Jake Soligo
Tyson Stengle, Brad Close, Shaun MannaghHFBen Keays, Riley Thilthorpe, Zac Taylor
Shannon Neale, Jeremy Cameron, Oliver HenryFFLachlan Murphy, Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty
Rhys Stanley, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom StewartFOLReilly O'Brien, Rory Laird, Jordan Dawson
Zach Tuohy, Tom Atkins, Tanner Bruhn, Jack Bowes, Gryan MiersICDaniel Curtin, Josh Worrell, Josh Rachele, Sam Berry, Hugh Bond
Ted Clohesy, Mitch Duncan, Mitch KnevittEMGBrodie Smith, Chris Burgess, James Borlase

Geelong vs Adelaide Form

Geelong: WWWLW

RoundMatch
R20North Melbourne 66-106 Geelong
R19Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs
R18Collingwood 71-91 Geelong
R17Geelong 110-59 Hawthorn
R16Geelong 105-60 Essendon

Adelaide: WLWWL

RoundMatch
R20Adelaide 58-124 Hawthorn
R19Essendon 113-115 Adelaide
R18Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda
R17Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide
R16Adelaide 94-78 GWS

Geelong vs Adelaide Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2024Crows 77-96 Cats
2023Cats 98-72 Crows
2022Cats 97-55 Crows
2021Crows 103-91 Cats
2020Crows 37-65 Cats
Check out Kayo Sports with a free 7 day trial
Sign up today

More AFL news and coverage

Advertisement