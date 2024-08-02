How to watch today's Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Geelong Cats versus Adelaide Crows AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Geelong Cats will be aiming for a top-four finish when they take on Adelaide Crows this Saturday at GMHBA Stadium.

The Cats recently secured their fourth victory in five matches, convincingly defeating North Melbourne by 40 points in Tasmania. Currently, Chris Scott’s team sits just outside the top four on percentage, and this match presents a great opportunity to improve their standing, especially since they have won four of their last five encounters against the Crows.

On the other hand, Adelaide faced a harsh reality check in their last outing, suffering a 66-point loss to a strong Hawthorn side. They struggled offensively, managing only 22 points in the second half while conceding 94 points during those three quarters.

With both teams eager to secure a win, this clash promises to be an exciting contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows date and start time

Date Saturday, August 3, 2024 Start time 4:35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST Venue GMHBA Stadium Location South Geelong, Australia

How to watch Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows team news & lineups

In exciting news for Geelong fans, Tom Atkins (back) and Oli Wiltshire (pelvis) have both recovered from their respective injuries and will be available for selection.

Gary Rohan has entered the AFL's concussion protocols following the game against North Melbourne. Cameron Guthrie continues to work through his recovery, preparing for a return to play in the coming weeks. Tom Hawkins is recovering from his foot injury and remains three weeks away.

As for Adelaide, Jordon Dawson has passed the concussion protocols and could push for a return sooner than later. Nick Murray has trained well after missing last week as a precaution. Brodie Smith and Matt Crouch missed in the SANFL due to illness but are fine to play.

Geelong Cats Position Adelaide Crows Jack Henry, Sam De Koning, Jake Kolodjashnij FB Max Michalanney, Mark Keane, Luke Nankervis Lawson Humphries, Zach Guthrie, Jed Bews HB Billy Dowling, Nick Murray, Mitchell Hinge Max Holmes, Mark Blicavs, Oliver Dempsey C Lachlan Sholl, Matt Crouch, Jake Soligo Tyson Stengle, Brad Close, Shaun Mannagh HF Ben Keays, Riley Thilthorpe, Zac Taylor Shannon Neale, Jeremy Cameron, Oliver Henry FF Lachlan Murphy, Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty Rhys Stanley, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Stewart FOL Reilly O'Brien, Rory Laird, Jordan Dawson Zach Tuohy, Tom Atkins, Tanner Bruhn, Jack Bowes, Gryan Miers IC Daniel Curtin, Josh Worrell, Josh Rachele, Sam Berry, Hugh Bond Ted Clohesy, Mitch Duncan, Mitch Knevitt EMG Brodie Smith, Chris Burgess, James Borlase

Geelong vs Adelaide Form

Geelong: WWWLW

Round Match R20 North Melbourne 66-106 Geelong R19 Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs R18 Collingwood 71-91 Geelong R17 Geelong 110-59 Hawthorn R16 Geelong 105-60 Essendon

Adelaide: WLWWL

Round Match R20 Adelaide 58-124 Hawthorn R19 Essendon 113-115 Adelaide R18 Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda R17 Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide R16 Adelaide 94-78 GWS

Geelong vs Adelaide Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Crows 77-96 Cats 2023 Cats 98-72 Crows 2022 Cats 97-55 Crows 2021 Crows 103-91 Cats 2020 Crows 37-65 Cats

More AFL news and coverage