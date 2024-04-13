How to watch today's Geelong Cats vs North Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Geelong Cats versus North Melbourne AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Geelong Cats (4-0) head into the Round 5 clash against the struggling North Melbourne Kangaroos (0-4) as red-hot favourites and will be out to maintain their unbeaten streak in the 2024 AFL season.

The 2022 premiers have returned to a familiar position with four wins on the spin and are one of three sides that are yet to taste defeat this season.

The Kangaroos, meanwhile, are at the other end of the table, having lost all four of their matches, as they sit alongside Adelaide, Hawthorn and West Coast among the sides that are yet to register a victory.

The visitors have endured one of the toughest fixture list to start the season with three games against last year's preliminary finalists and now they take on an in-form Geelong.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Geelong Cats vs North Melbourne date and start time

Date Sunday, April 14, 2024 Start time 1:00 pm AEST, 12:30 pm ACST, 11:00 am AWST Venue GMHBA Stadium Location South Geelong, Australia

How to watch Geelong Cats vs North Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Geelong vs St Kilda AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Geelong Cats vs North Melbourne game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Geelong Cats vs North Melbourne injury report and team list

Geelong Cats team news

The Cats have received a huge boost over the fitness of Patrick Dangerfield, who is expected to play after recovering from a hamstring issue.

Gary Rohan is also expected to feature for the first time this season after being hindered by a back strain.

INS: C..O’Sullivan, S.Mannagh, S.Neale

OUTS: Nil

I/C (FROM): T.Atkins, J.Bowes, J.Clark, Z.Guthrie, M.O’Connor, S.Mannagh, S.Neale

Position Players B T.Stewart - C, S.De Koning, C.O’Sullivan HB M.Duncan, J.Henry, M.Holmes C Z.Tuohy, T.Bruhn, O.Dempsey HF B.Close, T.Stengle, G.Miers F J.Cameron, T.Hawkins, O.Henry FOLL R.Stanley, B.Parfitt, M.Blicavs

North Melbourne Kangaroos team news

Curtis Taylor is expected to make his return from a back injury this weekend. Riley Hardman is also back in contention after coming through concussion protocol.

Last weekend, the Kangaroos went down to the Brisbane Lions by 70-points in the Gather Round clash over in Adelaide.

Harry Sheezel was one of few bright spots with 35 disposals, but opportunities were limited for Nick Larkey in the frontline with the 2023 All-Australian player kicking just one major.

INS: T.Sellers, R.Hansen Jr, W.Phillips, J.Archer, B.Drury

OUTS: C.Zurhaar (Injured), J.Stephenson (Omitted)

I/C (FROM): D.Stephens, G.Wardlaw, T.Sellers, R.Hansen Jr, W.Phillips, B.Drury, L.Shiels

Position Players B C. Comben, A. Corr, K. Dawson HB H. Sheezel, C. McKercher, L. McDonald C D. Tucker, L. Davies-Uniacke, B. Scott HF Z. Duursma, T. Powell, E. Ford F P. Curtis, N. Larkey, Z. Fisher FOLL T. Xerri, H. Greenwood, J. Simpkin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/07/23 Geelong Cats 125-63 North Melbourne AFL 02/07/22 Geelong Cats 144-32 North Melbourne AFL 24/04/22 North Melbourne 61-121 Geelong Cats AFL 31/07/21 North Melbourne 42-62 Geelong Cats AFL 18/04/21 Geelong Cats 77-47 North Melbourne AFL

More AFL news and coverage