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Barcelona midfielder Gavi has insisted he is happy to prioritise the collective over individual glory as he continues to fight for a regular starting spot under Hansi Flick. The Spain international made a rare start during Wednesday's Champions League victory over Sabah FK as the Blaugrana continued their European campaign.

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Flick rotates squad for European trip

Selection changes for Wednesday's European away fixture handed Gavi a welcome opportunity from the first whistle. It marked only the third occasion across all competitions this term that the 22-year-old midfielder has been named in Flick's line-up.

Despite spending much of the campaign waiting for chances, the Spaniard harbours no frustration over his reduced minutes. Instead, he remains focused solely on contributing whenever called upon by his manager.

Gavi insists he has never been a star

Speaking to Movistar after the final whistle, Gavi accepted that fierce rivalry for places comes with the territory at the Catalan club.

"Well, in the end there is competition. It’s a consequence of being at the best club," he said. "Everyone is good. And the coach, then, gives opportunities and puts you in play when he thinks it’s appropriate.

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"In the end, he’s the one in charge, and I, as I said, have never been a star. I’m a team player, a great team player, and I’ll be there when the team needs me."

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Why mentality defines his approach to limited minutes

Beyond accepting his current squad status, Gavi believes psychological strength separates vital contributors from the rest when high-stakes opportunities arise. Rather than relying purely on technical ability, he views mental readiness as the decisive factor in making an impact during occasional starts.

"I believe a player’s mentality is almost more important than their skill and other qualities," he added. "If you have the right mentality to face these kinds of matches, you’ll be an important player. That’s what I believe.

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"When you go into games where you have your chance with the right mindset, things go well… I consider my mindset to be unique, and it might seem immodest for me to say it myself, but it’s the truth. If I don’t believe it, who will?"

Tough battle ahead for regular Camp Nou starts

Building on Wednesday's display will be crucial as Gavi pushes to earn more frequent appearances in the starting XI over the remainder of the campaign. Making the most of rotated European outings offers a clear pathway to proving his reliability to Flick.

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However, securing a permanent berth will test his patience, given the intense competition for midfield places at Camp Nou. Maintaining that self-belief will be essential if he is to force his way back into the manager's strongest side.