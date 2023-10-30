'Panic mode!' - Gary Neville points the finger at Man Utd owners the Glazers - rather than manager Erik ten Hag - for underwhelming £82m Antony signing & draws Cristiano Ronaldo comparison

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville maintains that Erik ten Hag is not responsible for the Red Devils' excessive spending on Antony.

WHAT HAPPENED? With high expectations, the Red Devils acquired the Brazil international from Ajax for about £82 million. Following the Red Devils' 3-0 loss to fierce rivals Manchester City on Sunday, talk about his subpar performances returned to the forefront on Monday. Near the end of the game, Antony let off a tantrum against Jeremy Doku of Man City.

BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty replied to a tweet claiming that Antony's signing was solely on Ten Hag and not the Glazers. Neville, however, wasn't having it and replied with his own tweet to defend Ten Hag.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian, who used to play for Ajax under Ten Hag, has only managed four goals and two assists in 32 Premier League games for Man Utd. This season, the Brazilian has not contributed any goals in the league.

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag's men will now face off against the high-flying Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, November 1.