Gallop to resign from FFA chief executive role

The controversial administrator will leave his post after seven years

Football Federation has announced that chief executive officer David Gallop will stand down from his position at the end of year.

The announcement was made in a statement from the governing body on Thursday, which detailed the plan for Gallop to vacate his post on December 31, 2019.

The 53-year-old joined the FFA as chief executive in August 2012 about two months after finishing up as NRL CEO when an independent commission announced his departure.

FFA thanked Gallop for his contribution to football in Australia and said they were making the decision public so there was plenty of time to find a replacement.

"David has provided strong and distinguished leadership over a long period and particularly through a difficult last few years for FFA as we have managed the governance and structural changes around the game," FFA chairman Chris Nikou said.

"Working together for the next six months, we will continue to reposition FFA for ongoing success. While he will be with us for some time yet, David will leave us with our respect and sincerest best wishes for continued success in the next stage of his career.

"The timing of David’s decision is predicated on the recent progress of the New Leagues Working Group with regards to determining the future governance model for the Australia’s Professional Football Leagues and FFA."

Gallop explained his pride in working for football in Australia and promised a smooth transition to his successor, who will take over a reshaped role in 2020.

"It has been an honour to lead FFA for the last seven years. Football is the true world game and many Australians from all backgrounds want to see it grow bigger and stronger in the decades to come," Gallop said.

"From the Socceroos and the Matildas to the vast participation base of men, women, boys and girls who love to kick a football there are so many wonderful ways to enjoy the sport.

"It has been very satisfying to be part of so many important moments including the introduction of the FFA Cup, winning the AFC , participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup & FIFA World Cups, securing a record six year media rights deal with Fox Sports, strengthening the financial aspects of women’s football, adding expansion teams to the Hyundai A-League and growing the huge participation base of the game.

"My aim is to ensure there is a seamless transition, with minimal interruption to the good work of the very many people in the Member Federations, the Leagues, the NPL and community clubs who work so hard to deliver on the game’s extensive agenda."