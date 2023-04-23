Gabriel Jesus reveals what has been said in Arsenal dressing room after dropping precious points in Premier League title bid

Gabriel Jesus has revealed what is being said in the Arsenal dressing room amid a run of dropped points in an ongoing Premier League title bid.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have occupied top spot for long periods this season, but an untimely stumble with the finishing line in sight is threatening to undo much of that hard work. Mikel Arteta’s side have been involved in three successive dramatic draws with Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton – leaving them five points clear of Manchester City, who boast two games in hand. Arsenal have faced accusations of ‘bottling’ a bid for top-flight glory, but Jesus insists that confidence in the Emirates Stadium camp remains high.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Brazil international striker has said of the message coming out of north London: “We said 'we need to keep going, to keep believing'. The Premier League is so difficult to win this competition. We are not here to always give excuses but it's a tough league – there are some good games and tough games. The last games we played, we faced tough opponents. Even if you don't drop the points like we dropped in the last games, nothing changes.

“Each game is a final, we have to face them like a final. This is the most important game of the season for us. We have to understand that every point can decide the league. But, like we all say, now it's time to stick together and then we go again. In the last two games, we started so well and then after we couldn't hold the ball and keep playing [our way]. Southampton was the opposite - we didn't start well like in other games but at the end we tried our best but dropped two points.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are now readying themselves for a crunch clash with City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, with Jesus adding ahead of what could be a pivotal encounter for the Gunners: “We are here playing for a massive club, and for all the supporters at the club. We have to manage ourselves to come back and be focused again and strong, because anything can happen from now until the end of the season.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since the fabled ‘Invincibles’ completed an entire campaign undefeated with Arsene Wenger at the helm in 2003-04.