Fulham leading chase for £15m-rated Liverpool winger Wilson

The Reds are keen to move the Wales international on this summer and the Championship promotion hopefuls look the likeliest option at present

Fulham are leading the race for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson as the Reds look to continue their summer squad clear-out.

The Wales international joined up with Jurgen Klopp’s squad at the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria on Monday, but is almost certain to leave Anfield before the end of the transfer window as he seeks regular first-team football.

Wilson, 24, spent last season on loan with Championship side Cardif, after similar spells with Hull, Derby and Bournemouth, but is understood to have accepted that he now needs to move permanently for the sake of his career.

Where is Wilson likely to move to?

As things stand, Goal understands that Fulham look the likeliest option. The Londoners, relegated from the Premier League last season, have a long-standing interest in the player although as yet that has not been followed up with an official offer.

Personal terms would not be an issue, but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool’s valuation of around £15 million ($20.5m) will hinder any potential deal.

The Reds are aware Fulham have paid similar fees for similar players before - notably Ivan Cavaleiro and Anthony Knockaert - and they will be desperate to return to the top-flight this season under new manager Marco Silva.

Liverpool rejected a deal worth £12m ($16m) from Burnley last summer, but believe Wilson has developed further since then. He made 38 appearances for Cardiff, scoring seven times, and featured for Wales at Euro 2020 - although his tournament ended with a red card in their last-16 defeat to Denmark.

Premier League new-boys Brentford are also understood to be monitoring the situation, while Portuguese giants Benfica have enquired about a potential loan move. Liverpool, however, are extremely reluctant to sanction such a deal, believing the time is right for a permanent transfer.

That should scupper any interest from Swansea, whose manager Steve Cooper is a big fan of Wilson’s, and West Brom, who have previously been keen.

What has Wilson said?

Speaking in April, Wilson admitted to Sgorio that he would need to look elsewhere in order to further his career.

Article continues below

"I feel my senior career has been elsewhere so far,” he said. “I'm 150, 200 appearances deep now and only a couple have been at Liverpool. The club will always be close to my heart, but if it means moving away to further my career then so be it."

He still has two years left on his current Reds contract, but has made only two senior appearances for the club despite making his debut back in January 2016.

Further reading