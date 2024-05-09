How to watch today's Fremantle vs Sydney Swans AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Fremantle and Sydney Swans- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Fremantle Dockers (5-3) will be looking for an upset victory when they take on the leaders Sydney Swans (7-1) in AFL Round 9 action at Optus Stadium on Friday.

The Swans find themselves on top of the AFL ladder through eight rounds. Their only loss came against Richmond in round three and they were comfortable winners against crosstown rivals GWS last weekend.

Fremantle, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent start to their season. After three straight losses, the last of which came against their biggest rival West Coast, they have bounced back with back-to-back wins heading into this round 9 home game.

Fremantle vs. Sydney Swans date and start time

Date Friday, May 10, 2024 Start time 8 :30 pm AEST/ 8:00 pm ACST/ 6:30 pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Perth, Western Australia

How to watch Fremantle vs. Sydney Swans on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Fremantle vs. Sydney Swans AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Fremantle vs. Sydney Swans game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Fremantle vs. Sydney Swans team news

Fremantle Dockers team news

It was nerve-racking at times but the Dockers got the job done away to Richmond. Dual Brownlow medalist Nat Fyfe was a substitute there but looks set to return to the starting 22. He came on for Sean Darcy, who finished his match with calf tightness in the third quarter.

Position Players Ruck Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defender McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielder O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forward Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Sydney Swans

Key Swans defender Tom McCartin will miss the clash after he was concussed by a nasty clash with Giants forward Callum Brown. Luke Parker, who racked up 37 disposals in the VFL, is firmly in contention to feature in his first game of the season.

Position Players Ruck McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defender Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielder Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forward Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition 22/07/23 Fremantle Dockers 76-105 Sydney Swans AFL 13/05/23 Sydney Swans 86-103 Fremantle Dockers AFL 16/07/22 Fremantle Dockers 65-82 Sydney Swans AFL 25/07/21 Sydney Swans 98-58 Fremantle Dockers AFL 22/05/21 Fremantle Dockers 86-84 Sydney Swans AFL

