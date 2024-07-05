How to watch today's Fremantle vs Richmond AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Fremantle and Richmond- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Fremantle Dockers (9-5-2) have a strong opportunity of staying in the top four when they host the hapless Richmond Tigers (2-13) at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

Fremantle pulled off a massive shock against Sydney, ending the Swans' ten-game winning run. The exciting one-point victory propelled the Dockers to third place on the ladder, giving them a great opportunity to maintain their place in the top four and escape the logjam of teams between third and thirteenth.

The Dockers pulled off one of the season's biggest surprises, defeating the Sydney Swans for only the second time in one of the best games of the 2024 season, propelling them to third place on the table.

Elsewhere, the Tigers are struggling, having won only two games all season. They just lost by 61 points to rivals Carlton and are likely the favourites for the wooden spoon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Fremantle vs Richmond in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Fremantle vs Richmond date and start time

Date Saturday, July 6, 2024 Start time 8:10pm AEST/ 7:30pm ACST/ 6:10pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Burswood, Australia

How to watch Fremantle vs Richmond on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Fremantle vs Richmond AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Fremantle vs Richmond game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will also be available to watch via Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Fremantle vs Richmond team news

Fremantle Dockers

Alex Pearce (arm) is expected to return within the next two weeks, with teammate Brennan Cox. Cooper Simpson had a minor hip flexor strain and will want to be available under a no-risk policy. Tom Emmett suffered a blow to his elbow, which did not heal quickly after being stitched. Michael Walters has finished his rehabilitation and might play this week if he makes it through training.

Position Players Ruck Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defender McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielder O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forward Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Richmond Tigers

Dustin Martin is out with a back injury suffered against Carlton, exacerbating the Tigers' injury woes. Brennan Cox and Michael Walters' comeback have bolstered Fremantle, with Cox set to return for his first game since injuring his hamstring in Round 1. Dion Prestia (calf) or Tom Lynch (hamstring) won't be rushed back to face Fremantle. Dylan Grimes (back) had season-ending back surgery last week.

Position Players Ruck Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown Defender Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith Midfielder Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett Forward Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

Fremantle Dockers vs Richmond Tigers Recent Form

Fremantle Dockers: DWLWW

Round Match R16 Sydney 98-99 Fremantle R15 Fremantle 85-65 Gold Coast R14 Western Bulldogs 149-82 Fremantle R12 Melbourne 49-141 Fremantle R11 Fremantle 75-75 Collingwood

Richmond Tigers: LLWLL

Round Match R16 Richmond 70-131 Carlton R14 Richmond 49-97 Hawthorn R13 Adelaide 71-79 Richmond R12 Geelong 99-69 Richmond R11 Richmond 74-86 Essendon

Head-to-Head Record

Round Match 2024 Tigers 49-103 Dockers 2023 Dockers 70-85 Tigers 2022 Tigers 52-52 Dockers 2021 Dockers 55-51 Tigers 2020 Tigers 56-29 Dockers

More AFL news and coverage