How to watch today's Fremantle vs Port Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Fremantle Dockers faces a nerve-wracking weekend as they watch all eight games unfold, hoping for favorable outcomes before their final match of the round against Port Adelaide Power.

With Hawthorn expected to handle North Melbourne on Saturday, Fremantle's fate hinges on the results of the two games preceding their own on Sunday.

To keep their finals hopes alive, the Dockers need either the Western Bulldogs or Carlton to lose. Should one of these outcomes occur, a victory over Port Adelaide would secure Fremantle's place in the September action.

Fremantle finds itself in this tense situation due to three consecutive losses by narrow margins of 1, 11, and 9 points. They had opportunities to win all three games but now face a scenario where they are reliant on other results.

In contrast, Port Adelaide enters Sunday's match with no concerns about their playoff standing. Regardless of the outcome, the Power will finish in the top four, with the only objective being to secure a top two spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Fremantle vs Port Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Fremantle vs Port Adelaide date and start time

Date Sunday, August 25, 2024 Start time 6:10 pm AEST/ 5:40 pm ACST/ 4:10 pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Burswood, Australia

How to watch Fremantle vs Port Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Fremantle vs Port Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Fremantle vs Port Adelaide game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Fremantle vs Port Adelaide team news

Fremantle's Josh Treacy and Alex Pearce will miss the final week of the regular season but could be inclusions should Fremantle make it into postseason. Sean Darcy has been troubled by knee soreness for a number of weeks and will need to get through training to play.

As for Port Adelaide Power, Mitch Georgiades, Lachie Jones and Todd Marshall will all need to prove their fitness to be up for selection this weekend. Dan Houston has been ruled out for five matches which would see him miss the Grand Final if Port were to make it.

Position Fremantle Port Adelaide FB Luke Ryan, Joshua Draper, Brennan Cox Lachie Jones, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Miles Bergman HB Brandon Walker, Heath Chapman, Jordan Clark Kane Farrell, Aliir Aliir, Logan Evans C Jaeger O'Meara, Hayden Young, Matthew Johnson Jase Burgoyne, Ollie Wines, Willem Drew HF Patrick Voss, Sam Switkowski, Michael Frederick Darcy Byrne-Jones, Esava Ratugolea, Willie Rioli FF Jye Amiss, Sam Sturt, Luke Jackson Mitch Georgiades, Charlie Dixon, Connor Rozee FOL Liam Reidy, Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw Jordon Sweet, Jason Horne-Francis, Zak Butters IC Nathan O'Driscoll, Michael Walters, Nat Fyfe, Jeremy Sharp, Corey Wagner Ryan Burton, Travis Boak, Jackson Mead, Francis Evans, Jed McEntee EMG Josh Sinn, Dante Visentini, Ollie Lord Neil Erasmus, James Aish, Bailey Banfield

Fremantle vs Port Adelaide Form

Fremantle: LWLLL

Round Match R23 GWS 101-92 Fremantle R22 Fremantle 62-73 Geelong R21 Essendon 90-89 Fremantle R20 Fremantle 110-75 West Coast R19 Fremantle 116-66 Melbourne

Port Adelaide: WWWWW

Round Match R23 Port Adelaide 80-58 Adelaide R22 Melbourne 51-53 Port Adelaide R21 Port Adelaide 148-36 Sydney R20 Carlton 65-79 Port Adelaide R19 Port Adelaide 116-75 Richmond

Fremantle vs Port Adelaide Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Port Adelaide 66-63 Fremantle 2023 Fremantle 58-74 Port Adelaide 2022 Fremantle 99-91 Port Adelaide 2021 Port Adelaide 115-69 Fremantle 2020 Fremantle 41-70 Port Adelaide

