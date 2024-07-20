How to watch today's Fremantle vs West Coast Eagles AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Fremantle and Melbourne - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Fremantle Dockers (11-6-1) will be eager to exact revenge on their rivals, West Coast Eagles (3-15), on Saturday night following a derby loss earlier in the season.

In AFL Round 6, the Dockers faced a disappointing defeat, losing to the Eagles by 37 points, which was considered one of the season's biggest upsets.

However, that setback hasn't significantly impacted Justin Longmuir's side, as they currently sit in the top four after a convincing win against Melbourne in their last match. Had they won the earlier derby, they would be in second place, just six points behind ladder leaders Sydney.

On the flip side, West Coast endured their 15th loss of the season in their last outing against St Kilda, suffering a heavy defeat by 72 points. They were missing key forward Jake Waterman, which contributed to the disappointing result.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Fremantle vs West Coast Eagles in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Fremantle vs West Coast Eagles date and start time

Date Saturday, July 27, 2024 Start time 8:10 pm AEST/ 7:40 pm ACST/ 6:10 pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Burswood, Australia

How to watch Fremantle vs West Coast Eagles on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Fremantle vs West Coast Eagles AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Fremantle vs West Coast Eagles game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Fremantle vs West Coast Eagles team news

Fremantle Dockers

Alex Pearce has suffered a fresh fracture in a different part of his left forearm. The captain underwent surgery a month ago and had a plate placed into his arm to heal the initial fracture, which increased the chance of reinjury. He is scheduled to have surgery later this week, and his comeback date has yet to be confirmed.

Matthew Johnson will miss another match after the Dockers detected a stress response in his foot. Neil Erasmus is on pace to return from concussion procedures following a head injury in the WAFL.

Position Players Ruck Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defender McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielder O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forward Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

West Coast Eagles

Thankfully for the Eagles, they are set to welcome back Jake Waterman, along with Jeremy McGovern and Elliot Yeo for this matchup.

Position Players Ruck Flynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone Defender J. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel Midfielder Gaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley Forward Waterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

Fremantle vs West Coast Form

Fremantle: WWWLW

Round Match R19 Fremantle 116-66 Melbourne R18 Hawthorn 87-74 Fremantle R17 Fremantle 105-54 Richmond R16 Sydney 98-99 Fremantle R15 Fremantle 85-65 Gold Coast

West Coast: LLLLL

Round Match R19 St Kilda 113-41 West Coast R18 West Coast 93-106 Brisbane R17 Melbourne 112-58 West Coast R16 West Coast 33-94 Melbourne R15 Essendon 122-92 West Coast

Fremantle vs West Coast Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Eagles 105-68 Dockers 2023 Eagles 33-134 Dockers 2023 Dockers 108-67 Eagles 2022 Dockers 71-47 Eagles 2022 Eagles 47-102 Dockers

More AFL news and coverage