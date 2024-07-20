How to watch today's Fremantle vs Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Fremantle and Melbourne - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Optus Stadium will host Sunday's AFL encounter between the Fremantle Dockers (10-6-1) and Melbourne Demons (10-7).

Just a few weeks ago, on June 2, Fremantle handed Melbourne a crushing 92-point defeat in Alice Springs. Now, Melbourne has the opportunity for revenge, although achieving this at Optus Stadium against a Dockers team eager to bounce back from last week's loss won't be a walk in the park.

Last Saturday, Fremantle seemed to have their game against Hawthorn under control during the third quarter in Launceston. However, they lost their grip in the final term, adopting a more conservative approach as Hawthorn surged forward. The Hawks ended up scoring five goals to one in the last quarter, dealing a blow to Fremantle's top-four aspirations.

On the other hand, Melbourne has been riding a wave of improved form, winning three of their last four matches. Their only loss in this stretch was a narrow five-point defeat to the in-form Lions in Brisbane.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Fremantle vs Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Fremantle vs Melbourne date and start time

Date Sunday, July 21, 2024 Start time 3:20 pm AEST/ 2:50 pm ACST/ 1:20 pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Burswood, Australia

How to watch Fremantle vs Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Fremantle vs Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Fremantle vs Melbourne game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will also be available to watch via Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Fremantle vs Melbourne team news

Fremantle Dockers

Ruckman Sean Darcy is poised to return to the side that narrowly lost to the Hawks in Launceston, as could captain Alex Pearce, provided both are declared fit later this week. This likely means Patrick Voss will step aside for Darcy, but who will be dropped to make room for Pearce remains a mystery.

Position Players Ruck Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defender McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielder O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forward Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Melbourne Demons

Could captain Max Gawn make an early return for the Dees this week? Gawn took part in the main training session on Thursday and is eager to play in this weekend’s showdown against Fremantle in Perth. This is extremely positive news for Demons fans.

Lachie Hunter experienced calf tightness during his VFL game over the weekend, and scans later revealed a minor strain. He is anticipated to be out for one week. Meanwhile, Charlie Spargo will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his problematic Achilles last week.

Position Players Ruck Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defender Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielder Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forward Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Fremantle vs Melbourne Form

Fremantle: LWWWL

Round Match R18 Hawthorn 87-74 Fremantle R17 Fremantle 105-54 Richmond R16 Sydney 98-99 Fremantle R15 Fremantle 85-65 Gold Coast R14 Western Bulldogs 149-82 Fremantle

Melbourne: LWLWW

Round Match R18 Melbourne 84-67 Essendon R17 Melbourne 112-58 West Coast R16 Brisbane 86-81 Melbourne R15 North Melbourne 70-67 Melbourne R13 Collingwood 89-51 Melbourne

Fremantle vs Melbourne Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Round 12 Melbourne 49-141 Fremantle 2023 Round 11 Melbourne 72-79 Fremantle 2022 Round 20 Fremantle 39-85 Melbourne 2022 Round 11 Melbourne 56-94 Fremantle 2021 Round 1 Melbourne 80-58 Fremantle

