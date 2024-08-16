How to watch today's Fremantle vs GWS Giants AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Fremantle and GWS Giants- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

GWS Giants and Fremantle Dockers will both be targeting a top-four finish when they clash at ENGIE Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Adam Kingsley's squad is currently one of the hottest teams in the league, having won their last six matches and making a strong push for the minor premiership with just two games left in the regular season.

Their most recent triumph was their best of the season, as the Giants halted Brisbane’s nine-game winning streak with a dramatic comeback in the final quarter, despite trailing by five goals at quarter time.

On the other hand, Fremantle missed a prime chance to close the gap to the top four, falling short by 11 points against Geelong at Optus Stadium. They’ve now suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since April and are six points away from a coveted top-four spot.

Justin Longmuir’s team is now in a precarious position, just two points above ninth place, with GWS (3rd) and Port Adelaide (2nd) remaining on their schedule as they aim to secure a finals berth.

Fremantle vs GWS Giants date and start time

Date Saturday, August 17, 2024 Start time 1:45pm AEST/ 1:15pm ACST/ 11:45am AWST Venue ENGIE Stadium Location Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

How to watch Fremantle vs GWS Giants on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Fremantle vs GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Fremantle vs GWS Giants game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Fremantle vs GWS Giants team news

Fremantle felt the absence of Josh Treacy in their last match, but he could make a comeback if he successfully completes training this week. Sean Darcy, who was a last-minute call for the previous game, is also in the mix for selection.

Michael Walters is likely to feature against the Giants, with Oscar McDonald and Ollie Murphy also on the edge of being picked.

GWS Giants, meanwhile, should also be bolstered by the returns of talented midfield duo Josh Kelly & Stephen Coniglio, who both incredibly haven't featured at all through the run of good form.

Position GWS GIANTS Fremantle FB Lachie Ash, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun Luke Ryan, Joshua Draper, Brennan Cox HB Lachie Whitfield, Jack Buckley, Harry Perryman Brandon Walker, Heath Chapman, Jordan Clark C Callan Ward, Tom Green, Finn Callaghan Jaeger O'Meara, Hayden Young, Jeremy Sharp HF Brent Daniels, Aaron Cadman, Toby McMullin Bailey Banfield, Sam Switkowski, Michael Frederick FF Darcy Jones, Jesse Hogan, Toby Greene Jye Amiss, Patrick Voss, Luke Jackson FOL Kieren Briggs, Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio Liam Reidy, Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw IC Toby Bedford, Lachlan Keeffe, James Peatling, Harry Himmelberg, Conor Stone Nathan O'Driscoll, Nat Fyfe, Matthew Johnson, Corey Wagner, Sam Sturt EMG Xavier O'Halloran, Harvey Thomas, Max Gruzewski Karl Worner, Neil Erasmus, Michael Walters

GWS vs Fremantle Form

GWS: WWWWW

Round Match R22 Brisbane 64-82 GWS R21 GWS 84-82 Hawthorn R20 Melbourne 83-85 GWS R19 GWS 89-50 Gold Coast R18 Richmond 84-108 GWS

Fremantle: WLWLL

Round Match R22 Fremantle 62-73 Geelong R21 Essendon 90-89 Fremantle R20 Fremantle 110-75 West Coast R19 Fremantle 116-66 Melbourne R18 Hawthorn 87-74 Fremantle

GWS vs Fremantle Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 GWS 106-36 Fremantle 2022 GWS 69-89 Fremantle 2022 Fremantle 88-54 GWS 2021 Fremantle 87-56 GWS 2020 Fremantle 53-91 GWS

