How to watch today's Fremantle vs Geelong Cats AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Fremantle and Geelong Cats- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Saturday twilight footy sees a crucial top-eight tussle in the making of with fifth placed Geelong Cats travelling out west to face sixth placed Fremantle Dockers. A win could put either side in the top four, while a defeat will have them hanging on for a place in the top eight.

The Cats sit fifth, level on points with third placed Port Adelaide. The Dockers are two points behind the Cats, and given Brisbane and GWS play each other this weekend.

Fremantle looked to be set in third when they led by 25 points early in the last quarter, before allowing five straight goals to let Essendon Bombers keep their season alive. The Dockers tied the game with 36 seconds left on the clock, but conceded a crucial centre clearance that allowed the Bombers to score a match winning point that kicked Fremantle out of top four.

Geelong, meanwhile, had to work hard to overcome a gallant Adelaide outfit, thanks to 6 goals from Jeremy Cameron to secure a top four position. The Cats trailed by 10 points in the final term, before kicking three of the final four goals of the game to secure a crucial victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Fremantle vs Geelong Cats in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Fremantle vs Geelong Cats date and start time

Date Saturday, August 10, 2024 Start time 4:35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Burswood, Australia

How to watch Fremantle vs Geelong Cats on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Fremantle vs Geelong Cats AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Fremantle vs Geelong Cats game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Fremantle vs Geelong Cats team news

Fremantle vs Geelong Cats

Fremantle's Tom Emmett has been suspended for one match after making a reckless tackle over the weekend. Josh Treacy reported knee pain but is expected to participate. Oscar McDonald, Ollie Murphy, and Michael Walters might all be considered for inclusion next week.

As for Geelong, Sam De Koning had Cats supporters anxious after an injury scare last weekend, but he will be put through his paces at training this week and may have a chance to play. Gary Rohan is undergoing concussion procedures, but if he passes all of the necessary testing, he will be eligible for selection. Mark O'Connor will be out for a few weeks with a knee injury.

Position Fremantle Geelong Cats FB Luke Ryan, Joshua Draper, Brennan Cox Mitch Duncan, Jack Henry, Jake Kolodjashnij HB Brandon Walker, Heath Chapman, Jordan Clark Lawson Humphries, Zach Guthrie, Mark Blicavs C Jaeger O'Meara, Hayden Young, Jeremy Sharp Max Holmes, Tom Atkins, Oliver Dempsey HF Andrew Brayshaw, Sam Switkowski, Michael Frederick Tyson Stengle, Brad Close, Shaun Mannagh FF Jye Amiss, Matthew Johnson, Luke Jackson Shannon Neale, Jeremy Cameron, Oliver Henry FOL Sean Darcy, Caleb Serong, Nat Fyfe Rhys Stanley, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Stewart IC Sam Sturt, Karl Worner, Corey Wagner, Patrick Voss, Bailey Banfield Zach Tuohy, Gary Rohan, Tanner Bruhn, Gryan Miers, Jack Bowes EMG Matt Taberner, Nathan O'Driscoll, Neil Erasmus Oisin Mullin, Jed Bews, Mitch Knevitt

Fremantle vs Geelong Form

Fremantle: WWLWL

Round Match R21 Essendon 90-89 Fremantle R20 Fremantle 110-75 West Coast R19 Fremantle 116-66 Melbourne R18 Hawthorn 87-74 Fremantle R17 Fremantle 105-54 Richmond

Geelong: WWLWW

Round Match R21 Geelong 90-85 Adelaide R20 North Melbourne 66-106 Geelong R19 Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs R18 Collingwood 71-91 Geelong R17 Geelong 110-59 Hawthorn

Fremantle vs Geelong Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 Cats 64-71 Dockers 2023 Dockers 106-77 Cats 2022 Cats 66-69 Dockers 2021 Dockers 31-100 Cats 2020 Dockers 16-48 Cats

More AFL news and coverage