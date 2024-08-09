This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Geelong Cats AFL 2024Getty Images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Fremantle vs Geelong Cats AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Fremantle and Geelong Cats- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Saturday twilight footy sees a crucial top-eight tussle in the making of with fifth placed Geelong Cats travelling out west to face sixth placed Fremantle Dockers. A win could put either side in the top four, while a defeat will have them hanging on for a place in the top eight.

The Cats sit fifth, level on points with third placed Port Adelaide. The Dockers are two points behind the Cats, and given Brisbane and GWS play each other this weekend.

Fremantle looked to be set in third when they led by 25 points early in the last quarter, before allowing five straight goals to let Essendon Bombers keep their season alive. The Dockers tied the game with 36 seconds left on the clock, but conceded a crucial centre clearance that allowed the Bombers to score a match winning point that kicked Fremantle out of top four.

Geelong, meanwhile, had to work hard to overcome a gallant Adelaide outfit, thanks to 6 goals from Jeremy Cameron to secure a top four position. The Cats trailed by 10 points in the final term, before kicking three of the final four goals of the game to secure a crucial victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Fremantle vs Geelong Cats in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Fremantle vs Geelong Cats date and start time

DateSaturday, August 10, 2024
Start time4:35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST
VenueOptus Stadium
LocationBurswood, Australia

How to watch Fremantle vs Geelong Cats on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Fremantle vs Geelong Cats AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Fremantle vs Geelong Cats game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Fremantle vs Geelong Cats team news

Fremantle vs Geelong Cats

Fremantle's Tom Emmett has been suspended for one match after making a reckless tackle over the weekend. Josh Treacy reported knee pain but is expected to participate. Oscar McDonald, Ollie Murphy, and Michael Walters might all be considered for inclusion next week.

As for Geelong, Sam De Koning had Cats supporters anxious after an injury scare last weekend, but he will be put through his paces at training this week and may have a chance to play. Gary Rohan is undergoing concussion procedures, but if he passes all of the necessary testing, he will be eligible for selection. Mark O'Connor will be out for a few weeks with a knee injury.

PositionFremantleGeelong Cats
FBLuke Ryan, Joshua Draper, Brennan CoxMitch Duncan, Jack Henry, Jake Kolodjashnij
HBBrandon Walker, Heath Chapman, Jordan ClarkLawson Humphries, Zach Guthrie, Mark Blicavs
CJaeger O'Meara, Hayden Young, Jeremy SharpMax Holmes, Tom Atkins, Oliver Dempsey
HFAndrew Brayshaw, Sam Switkowski, Michael FrederickTyson Stengle, Brad Close, Shaun Mannagh
FFJye Amiss, Matthew Johnson, Luke JacksonShannon Neale, Jeremy Cameron, Oliver Henry
FOLSean Darcy, Caleb Serong, Nat FyfeRhys Stanley, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Stewart
ICSam Sturt, Karl Worner, Corey Wagner, Patrick Voss, Bailey BanfieldZach Tuohy, Gary Rohan, Tanner Bruhn, Gryan Miers, Jack Bowes
EMGMatt Taberner, Nathan O'Driscoll, Neil ErasmusOisin Mullin, Jed Bews, Mitch Knevitt
Fremantle vs Geelong Form

Fremantle: WWLWL

RoundMatch
R21Essendon 90-89 Fremantle
R20Fremantle 110-75 West Coast
R19Fremantle 116-66 Melbourne
R18Hawthorn 87-74 Fremantle
R17Fremantle 105-54 Richmond

Geelong: WWLWW

RoundMatch
R21Geelong 90-85 Adelaide
R20North Melbourne 66-106 Geelong
R19Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs
R18Collingwood 71-91 Geelong
R17Geelong 110-59 Hawthorn

Fremantle vs Geelong Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2023Cats 64-71 Dockers
2023Dockers 106-77 Cats
2022Cats 66-69 Dockers
2021Dockers 31-100 Cats
2020Dockers 16-48 Cats

