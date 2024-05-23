How to watch today's Fremantle vs Collingwood AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Fremantle and Collingwood- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Fremantle Dockers will look to leapfrog reigning premiers the Collingwood Magpies on the AFL ladder when they battle it out at Optus Stadium in blockbuster Friday night action.

Fremantle returned to the win column last time out against the Saints in a frustratingly low-scoring contest.

Last year's premiers Collingwood, meanwhile, are now gaining momentum after losing the first three games of the season. Since then, they have won seven games and drew on ANZAC Day. The visitors were made to sweat against Adelaide last week, with the Crows enjoying momentum for the majority of the second half.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Fremantle vs. Collingwood in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Fremantle vs Collingwood date and start time

Date Friday, May 24, 2024 Start time 8:10pm AEST/ 7:30pm ACST/ 6:10pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Burswood, Australia

How to watch Fremantle vs Collingwood on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Fremantle vs. Collingwood AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Fremantle vs Collingwood game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Fremantle vs Collingwood team news

Fremantle Dockers

Sean Darcy will need to be monitored this week as he deals with a calf issue. If he passes all the tests, the big ruckman is expected to play. Michael Frederick is still under concussion protocols and will miss this weekend's clash.

Position Players Ruck Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defender McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielder O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forward Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Collingwood Magpies

The injuries kept on mounting for the Pies last time out, with Jordan De Goey now ruled out of Friday's clash with an abdominal strain. Will Hoskin-Elliot and Reef McInnes are also doubts, but there is a chance that Brody Mihocek and Beau McCreery may return if they pass their fitness tests later this week.

Position Players Ruck Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defender Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielder De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forward McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition 7/15/23 Collingwood Magpies 113-67 Fremantle Dockers AFL 9/10/22 Collingwood Magpies 79-59 Fremantle Dockers AFL 5/22/22 Fremantle Dockers 44-80 Collingwood Magpies AFL 6/26/21 Collingwood Magpies 79-91 Fremantle Dockers AFL 8/2/20 Fremantle Dockers 61-49 Collingwood Magpies AFL

