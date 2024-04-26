How to watch today's Fremantle vs Western Bulldogs AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Fremantle and Bulldogs- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Fremantle Dockers (3-3) will be desperate to return to winning ways when they take on the Western Bulldogs (3-3) in AFL Round 7 action at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

After a fast start to the year winning their opening three games, the Dockers have dropped their last three. That includes a humiliating display against West Coast Eagles in the Western Derby, going down 105-68 in their first defeat against their cross-town rivals in the last six meetings.

Fremantle have been a bottom-six team in offense.

The Western Bulldogs were under scrutiny ahead of their round 6 clash with St Kilda last weekend, but silenced their critics by destroying the Saints in the first half, scoring 76 points to 27 before the main break, ultimately cruising to a 124-64 win.

Fremantle vs. Bulldogs date and start time

Date Saturday, April 27, 2024 Start time 7 :40 pm AEST/ 7:10 pm ACST/ 5:40 pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Perth, Western Australia

How to watch Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Fremantle vs. team news

Fremantle Dockers team news

Following their shocking loss to the Eagles in Derby 58, the Dockers are almost certain to make changes. Jye Amiss' concussion will most likely allow Matt Taberner to return from his rest last week.

Defender Hayden Young missed the final 19 minutes of the Derby due to hamstring soreness, although that was simply a precautionary measure.

Position Players Ruck Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defender McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielder O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forward Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Western Bulldogs team news

In a huge boost for the Bulldogs, midfielder Tom Liberatore is set to be available for this Saturday's contest in Perth.

Young ruckman Bailey Smith is inching closer to returning to the VFL after recovering from a knee injury. However, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is still expected to be missing for personal reasons.

Position Players Ruck Smith, English Defender Busslinger, Coffield, O'Donnell, Khamis, Keath, Gardner, Duryea, Richards, Bramble, Dale, Cleary, Johannisen Midfielder Treloar, Bontempelli, Smith, Sanders, Macrae, Gallagher, Baker, Vandermeer, Poulter, McNeil, Williams Forward Weightman, Clarke, West, Harmes, Jones, Bedendo, Freijah, Scott, Jones, Arthur, Naughton, Daniel, O'Driscoll, Garcia, Ugle-Hagan, Lobb, Darcy, Croft

Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition 01/07/23 Western Bulldogs 102-73 Fremantle Dockers AFL 21/04/23 Fremantle Dockers 69-118 Western Bulldogs AFL 03/09/22 Fremantle Dockers 73-60 Western Bulldogs AFL 06/08/22 Western Bulldogs 78-95 Fremantle Dockers AFL 06/06/21 Fremantle Dockers 65-93 Western Bulldogs AFL

