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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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Former Liverpool star: Alexander-Arnold should move to Bayern Munich

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Emile Heskey, the former Liverpool and England striker, believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Bayern Munich could represent a good step in his career, given the decline in his appearances with Real Madrid, pointing out that the attacking qualities possessed by the English full-back outweigh, in his view, the criticism directed at his defensive abilities.

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In comments to the website "Eldorado", Heskey said: "Bayern Munich would be a good option for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The German league (Bundesliga) has very strong competition, and he would be at the biggest club there, which would be a great thing for him, although I would love to see him return to Liverpool."

He added: "Despite all the criticism we talk about regarding his defensive abilities, his positives far outweigh his negatives. What he offers when he pushes forward to join the attack goes far beyond that criticism."

Those comments land as Alexander-Arnold fights for regular minutes at Real Madrid.

He joined the Spanish club in the summer of 2025 from Liverpool, ending a career of almost 20 years at the English side, whose academy he first walked into at the age of six.

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The English full-back couldn't nail down a starting spot in his first season at the Bernabeu. Injuries wrecked his start, and he managed just 21 league appearances in 2025-2026, starting only 14 of them.

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His situation has grown even tougher this season. Competition for the right-back slot has intensified, and Real Madrid's coaching staff have leaned on other options.

Coach Jose Mourinho gives priority to Federico Valverde, then Denzel Dumfries, and the Englishman's dwindling minutes tell the story.

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At 28, he leaves behind a glittering record with Liverpool: 354 appearances for the first team, 23 goals and 86 assists.

He also helped win the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League titles in 2020 and 2025, adding the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup.

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Alexander-Arnold walked away from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 after deciding against a new contract. He wanted a fresh challenge, and Real Madrid looked like the stage to chase his ambitions at the highest level in Europe.

His future at Real Madrid now looks deeply complicated. He arrived amid sky-high expectations as one of the best players in his position on the planet.

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Real Madrid paid 10 million euros to bring the player in early and hand him a role in the Club World Cup, even though his Liverpool contract had only days left to run.

Settling in, though, was never simple. He played 30 matches in his first season, starting 22, and delivered an inconsistent campaign. After just one year, the club saw the need to back Dumfries hard for the same position, while Fede Valverde keeps proving his worth down the right.

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Life in white has not matched what Arnold pictured. Months before the move, the English full-back spoke of winning the Ballon d'Or. The story has changed dramatically since, and his future at the club now hangs in doubt.

Neither Real Madrid nor the player seems to be weighing up an exit right now. Yet the lack of minutes could, in the medium term, force a rethink over his stay in the Spanish capital, according to press reports.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

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