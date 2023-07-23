Folarin Balogun edging closer to Arsenal exit? Mikel Arteta explains why USMNT star was left out of Man Utd clash as Inter prepare £35m transfer bid

Peter McVitie
Folarin Balogun Arsenal 2023Getty
ArsenalF. BalogunInternazionaleTransfersPremier LeagueSerie AUnited States

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has explained Folarin Balogun's absence against Manchester United, as Inter Milan reportedly ready a bid for the USMNT star.

  • Balogun absent against Man Utd
  • Striker linked with move away
  • Arteta gave other players opportunities

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun was an unused substitute as Arsenal were beaten 2-0 by United and his absence from the pitch has sparked further rumours that he could be on his way out of the club this summer. The striker excelled on loan at Reims last season but hopes to either get a chance at Arsenal or be granted a transfer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yes, we have some options up front and we wanted to load some players that’s why some players didn’t have any exposure but they will in the next game," Arteta said when asked why he did not feature against United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks but Inter are the latest team said to be lining up a bid for him. Corriere dello Sport reports the Serie A side are preparing an offer worth an initial €35 million (£30m/$39m), with bonuses that will take the figure up to €40m (£35m/$44m).

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Folarin Balogun Arsenal 2023GettyARsenal Balogun 2023GettyMikel-Arteta(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Balogun will hope to get another chance in the Gunners team when they take on Barcelona in their next pre-season friendly.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

170209 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 64931Jude Bellingham
  • 18271Christopher Nkunku
  • 12856Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 14992Mason Mount
  • 8122Sandro Tonali
  • 20340Other
170209 Votes