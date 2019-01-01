FIFA 20 Volta: What is the new 5-a-side mode & how is it different from FIFA Street?

EA Sports are expanding their offering in the latest edition of the franchise, with street football becoming an option

FIFA 20 is set for a September release and fans of EA Sports' wildly popular football series are in for a treat with a fresh playing mode: Volta.

Having introduced the glamour of the UEFA in , the game's developers have risen to the challenge by taking another bold step forward.

With the release of FIFA 20 just a few months away, Goal takes a look at the all-new Volta mode, what it will involve and more.

What is FIFA 20 Volta?

"For millions of people around the world, the streets are their stadium."

Those were the words of Volta producer Jeff Antwi when asked about the inspiration behind the introduction of the new game mode in FIFA 20.

Volta, the Portuguese word for 'return', is EA Sports' latest innovation, which will allow FIFA players to take the game back to the streets, away from the familiar arenas of big clubs.

"It's a return to street football for the FIFA franchise and we're really excited to be in places where street football is rooted," added Antwi.

"Authenticity, creativity and culture are all things we wanted to bring to Volta."

According to FIFA 20's creative director Matt Prior, the addition of street football was "one of the most-asked-for features" from those who play the game.

"Almost all of our consumers never have their first kick of a football in an 11v11 game," Prior told Goal.

"The roots of football start in the backyard, down at the park. It’s a part of football we haven’t previously had in the game, so we’re super excited to bring that aspect to FIFA."

What can you do in FIFA 20 Volta?

The new FIFA Volta mode will be powered by the same sort of gameplay that can be found in the normal mode, but with some tweaks to enhance the street football experience.

Build your own unique player

Gamers will be able to create their own unique player with a customised look, including hairstyles, clothing, tattoos and celebrations. 'Vanity items' will be available to unlock.

In a refreshing move, there is an option to make a male or female character and teams can feature players of both genders.

Five different game types

There are five different game types, ranging from three on three to professional futsal.

3v3 Rush*

4v4

4v4 Rush*

5v5

Professional futsal

*No goalkeepers

Play in a variety of locations

In order to provide an authentic experience of street football, there are a number of different arenas available to play in.

They include: a neighbourhood cage in London, an underpass in Amsterdam and a rooftop in Tokyo.

Play with official teams

As well as being able to create your own individual player, Volta mode will allow FIFA gamers to take control of any of the licensed teams in the game.

So superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could potentially end up facing off in a London cage to decide, once and for all, who is the GOAT of street football.

Volta story mode

While they have ditched 'The Journey' in FIFA 20, EA Sports have indicated that there will be a Volta story mode, but it remains unclear what exactly it will involve.

However, we can safely guess that it will probably incorporate guiding your own unique avatar through the gritty world of street football - perhaps from a local neighbourhood to professional futsal.

Play Volta online

Online gaming has grown massively in popularity in recent years and EA Sports are bringing street football to that realm with Volta.

Like FIFA Ultimate Team, there will be leagues where players have to fight for promotion and against relegation.

One expects that there will inevitably be professional Volta players at some point too, if the FIFA Esports scene is any sort of indicator.

How is FIFA 20 Volta different to FIFA Street?

It is not the first time EA Sports have attempted to replicate the world of street football in a game and those who grew up in the early 2000s will remember the 'FIFA Street' games.

However, Volta is expected to be quite different to its forerunner.

"FIFA Street we built many years ago and it was fantastical, a bit over the top and probably not authentic - we wanted to root this game in authenticity," Aaron McHardy, an executive producer on FIFA 20, told Goal.

Indeed, while FIFA Street was somewhat cartoonish in terms of its depiction of players and their abilities, FIFA Volta will be much more true to real life.

As mentioned, too, Volta will include female players, something that was absent in previous street football games.