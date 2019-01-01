FIFA 19 TOTW: A-League stars Brosque and Galekovic named in Team of the Week

The two Australian veterans turned back the clock with vintage performances

A-League stars Alex Brosque and Eugene Galekovic have attracted global recognition, named in the latest FIFA 19 Team of the Week.

The Sydney FC skipper and Melbourne City keeper both made the cut alongside the likes of Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen, Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho and Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

Brosque’s selection comes after his stunning second-half hat-trick in the Sky Blues’ 5-2 win over Central Coast Mariners.

The veteran attacker drew his side level with a cheeky back-heel finish, while his classy chip over keeper Ben Kennedy soon after completed his treble.

Brosque’s overall rating in the game in now up to 76, with his individual ratings also boosted with 80 for his pass accuracy and 77 for both shooting and dribbling.

Meanwhile, Galekovic made the cut for his man-of-the-match display in City’s 2-0 win over Western Sydney Wanderers on New Years’ Day.

The experienced shot-stopper made six vital saves in the 90 minutes, including an incredible penalty stop to deny Oriol Riera.

Galekovic’s overall rating is 72, with diving (75) and handling (73) his best attributes.

The FIFA 19 Team of the Week is released by EA Sports on a weekly basis and is made up of players around the globe who are excelling for club and country.