Fabregas reveals he spoke to Moyes about Man Utd move

The Spanish midfielder claims he held talks with the former Red Devils boss about a possible switch to Old Trafford while he was at Barcelona

Former midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he spoke to David Moyes about a potential move to at the height of his career.

Fabregas was on 's books back in 2013, where he spent three years before returning the Premier League with Chelsea.

The World Cup winner emerged on United's radar shortly after Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, with Moyes the man drafted in to fill the boots of a club legend after a successful spell at .

The Scottish coach wanted to build a side with Fabregas pulling the strings in the middle of the park, but he ultimately decided to remain at Camp Nou for one more season.

The 32-year-old has now confirmed that he had a couple of conversations with Moyes before the Red Devils saw a £25 million ($33m) bid for his services rejected.

When asked during a Q&A on Twitter how close he came to completing a transfer to the Theatre of Dreams, Fabregas replied: “I wouldn’t say close but I did talk to David Moyes a couple of times.”

The ex- international called time on both his Premier League and Chelsea career in January 2019, signing a three year deal with giants .

Fabregas won two league titles during his stint with the Blues, the second of which came under Antonio Conte's stewardship, which he regards as one of his finest achievements.

The experienced playmaker went on to state that Conte was "by far" the toughest manager he worked for, but he took great satisfaction after convincing the Italian he was still good enough to make a telling contribution to the team.

"Conte [was the most difficult coach] by far," Fabregas said. "I always said that coming back and change around his mind about me was one of the most satisfying things I’ve done in my career.

"I had to be silent and sweat a lot though."

Fabregas also weighed in on Callum Hudson-Odoi's recent struggles after returning from a long-term injury, having witnessed his unique talent up close while he was rising through the ranks at the Bridge.

"The first time he came to train with us I knew he was different, his finishing and pace were something else for his age," he said.

"He has a long way to go and just came back from a terrible injury. With time and good attitude he can become a terrific player."

Fabregas will be back in contention for a place in Monaco's line up on Sunday, when they take in a trip to Parc des Princes to take on Paris Saint Germain.