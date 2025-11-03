FA Cup 2025-26: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

The FA Cup returns for its 145th edition in 2025-26 as the biggest teams in England (plus some from Wales) battle it out to get their hands on what is one of the most prestigious trophies in the football world.
Featuring clubs from all levels of the football pyramid, the FA Cup frequently offers minnows the chance of a big day out against a behemoth of the sport and - whisper it - the possibility of a 'giant-killing'. Crystal Palace are the reigning champions and will be eager to retain the title, but the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and a hungry cast of Premier League hopefuls will be chasing them all the way.
Here, GOAL brings you all the details about the 2025-26 FA Cup, round-by-round, including the draws, fixtures, results and TV information.
FA Cup 2025-26 second round draw, fixtures & results
The draw for the second round of the 2025-26 FA Cup was held on Monday November 3, 2025, with tie set to take place at the start of December.
|Date
|Fixture
|TV channel
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Slough vs Macclesfield
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Sutton vs Shrewsbury Town
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Swindon Town vs Bolton
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Chelmsford City vs Weston Super Mare
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Peterborough vs Barnsley
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Boreham Wood vs Newport
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|MK Dons vs Oldham
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Wigan vs Barrow
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Fleetwood Town vs Luton
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Salford vs Leyton Orient
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Accrington Stanley vs Mansfield Town
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Stockport County vs Cambridge
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Brackley Town vs Burton
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Blackpool vs Carlisle
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Gateshead vs Walsall
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Exeter vs Wycombe
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Cheltenham Town vs Buxton
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Chesterfield vs Doncaster
|TBC
|Dec 5-8 TBC
|Port Vale vs Bristol Rovers
|TBC
FA Cup 2025-26 first round draw, fixtures & results
The 2025 -26 FA Cup first round games were played between October 31 and November 3, 2025. The draw took place on Monday, October 13, 2025.
|Date
|Fixture
|TV channel
|Oct 31
|Luton Town 4-3 Forest Green Rovers
|TNT Sports 1 / ESPN Select
|Nov 1
|Chelmsford City 4-1 Braintree Town
|TNT Sports 1 & 3 / ESPN Select
|Nov 1
|Weston Super Mare 2-1 (AET) Aldershot Town
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Salford City 1-1 (4-2P) Lincoln City
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Colchester United 2-3 MK Dons
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Tranmere Rovers 1-3 Stockport County
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Wigan Athletic 1-1 (5-3P) Hemel Hempsted Town
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Newport County 2-2 (4-3P) Gillingham
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Cheltenham Town 1-0 Bradford City
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Barnsley 3-2 York City
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Reading 2-3 (AET) Carlisle United
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Bromley 1-2 Bristol Rovers
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Peterborough United 1-0 Cardiff City
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Oldham Athletic 3-1 Northampton Town
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Doncaster Rovers
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Stevenage 0-1 Chesterfield
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Boreham Wood 3-0 Crawley Town
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Sutton United 2-1 AFC Telford United
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Huddersfield Town
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Spennymoor Town 0-2 Barrow
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 Plymouth Argyle
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|FC Halifax Town 0-2 Exeter City
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Slough Town 2-1 Altrincham
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Wealdstone 1-0 Southend United
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Rotherham United 1-2 (AET) Swindon Town
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Grimsby Town 3-1 Ebbsfleet United
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Buxton 2-1 (AET) Chatham Town
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Burton Albion 6-0 St Albans City
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Blackpool 1-0 Scunthorpe United
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Cambridge United 3-0 Chester
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|AFC Wimbledon 0-2 Gateshead
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Mansfield Town 3-2 Harrogate Town
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Macclesfield 6-3 AFC Totton
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Fleetwood Town 2-1 Barnet
|Highlights only
|Nov 1
|Brackley Town 2-2 (4-3P) Notts County
|BBC Two / TNT Sports 3 / ESPN Select
|Nov 2
|South Shields 1-3 Shrewsbury Town
|TNT Sports 1 / ESPN Select
|Nov 2
|Eastleigh 0-3 Walsall
|BBC Two / TNT Sports 2 / ESPN Select
|Nov 2
|Port Vale 5-1 Maldon & Tiptree
|TNT Sports 1 / ESPN Select
|Nov 2
|Gainsborough Trinity 1-2 (AET) Accrington Stanley
|TNT Sports 1 / ESPN Select
|Nov 3
|Tamworth 0-1 Leyton Orient
|TNT Sports 1 / ESPN Select
FA Cup 2025-26 TV channels & streams
|Country
|TV channel
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports, discovery+, BBC
|United States
|ESPN
United Kingdom
TNT Sports, discovery+ and the BBC are the broadcast partners of the FA Cup in the UK for the 2025-26 season. TNT Sports will have selected games from the first and second rounds, plus all games from the third round on, excluding those which kick off during the Saturday 3 pm blackout. The BBC, meanwhile, will broadcast 14 live games, sharing with TNT Sports. It will have two matches per round up to and including the quarter-finals. It will also broadcast one semi-final and the final.
United States
In the United States, FA Cup games will be available to watch and stream live on ESPN and its network channels, including ESPN Select.
FA Cup 2025-26 round dates
FA Cup qualification rounds ran from August 2025, with the first round proper, as it is known, beginning in late October-early November. Forty-eight teams from the EFL - 24 from League One and 24 from League Two - enter at this stage.
Premier League and Championship teams enter from the third round, which is scheduled to take place in early January 2026. You can see the breakdown of round dates, as well as teams entering and the number of fixtures below.
|Round
|Main date
|Teams entering
|Number of games
|First round
|November 1, 2025
|24 League One teams + 24 League Two teams
|40
|Second round
|December 6, 2025
|None
|20
|Third round
|January 10, 2026
|20 Premier League teams + 24 Championship teams
|32
|Fourth round
|February 14, 2026
|None
|16
|Fifth round
|March 7, 2026
|None
|8
|Quarter-finals
|April 4, 2026
|None
|4
|Semi-finals
|April 25, 2026
|None
|2
|Final
|May 16, 2026
|None
|1
What is the FA Cup 2025-26 prize money?
The prize money for the FA Cup varies by round, with the winners of the first round ties being rewarded £45,000 ($60k) each, while the losers receive £15,000 ($20k) each. The prizes increase significantly as the rounds progress, but so too do the stakes, with no prize money for the losers in the fourth round, fifth round and quarter-finals. As a standalone game, the final is worth £2 million ($2.6m) to the victors, while the runners-up take home £1m ($1.3m).
If a team enters the competition at the first round and proceeds to win the FA Cup, they will accumulate just over £4m ($5.3m) in prize money. The most prize money a Premier League team, entering in the third round, can accrue in the FA Cup is £3.9m ($5.2m).
|Round
|Winner's prize
|Loser's prize
|First round
|£45,000
|£15,000
|Second round
|£75,000
|£20,000
|Third round
|£115,000
|£25,000
|Fourth round
|£120,000
|None
|Fifth round
|£225,000
|None
|Quarter-final
|£450,000
|None
|Semi-final
|£1,000,000
|£500,000
|Final
|£2,000,000
|£1,000,000